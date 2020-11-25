The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2020 TRS' free drink ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS' free drinking water scheme not for middle, upper middle classes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 25, 2020, 5:07 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2020, 5:07 am IST
The scheme will directly benefit about four lakh consumers who have been living in 1,800 notified slums in the city
The TRS government's promise to provide free drinking water up to 20,000 litres (20 kilo-litres) would not provide any relief to middle and upper middle classes living in over 6,000 apartments, gated communities and townships, across the twin cities. (Representational Image)
 The TRS government's promise to provide free drinking water up to 20,000 litres (20 kilo-litres) would not provide any relief to middle and upper middle classes living in over 6,000 apartments, gated communities and townships, across the twin cities. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The TRS government's promise to provide free drinking water up to 20,000 litres (20 kilo-litres) would not provide any relief to middle and upper middle classes living in over 6,000 apartments, gated communities and townships, across the twin cities.

One of the prime reasons for low voting in percentage in the GHMC polls is because this section of people have stayed away from exercising their franchise since they have not been enjoying any sops from any of the successive governments, but gets to foot the tax bill.

 

According to the Hyderabad Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (HMWSSB) official records, the city has a total of 1.80 lakh connections. Among those, only 40,000 connections are non-domestic, which includes industries, theatres, multiplexes, beverage companies and others.

The TRS government’s decision to supply free drinking water supply up to 20 kilolitres will directly benefit about four lakh consumers, who have been living in 1,800 notified slums in the city. The board has been charging `10 per kilolitre until a slab of 15 kilolitres and `12 per kilolitre for anything above, which excludes `80 sewerage cess.

 

As per HMWSSB officials, about four lakh slum dwellers have been utilising under 15 kilolitres of water on an average per month. About two lakh individual households have been using 20 kilolitres per month on an average. About six lakh people living in slums and individual households would enjoy the benefits.

However, officials said the government’s announcement would not provide any relief to consumers who reside in apartments, gated communities and townships, among others.

The minimum consumption of a 100-flat apartment has been 300 kilolitres. The city has over 6,000 apartments with over 1,000 flats. The water board has been supplying water through a single pipeline as a unified connection, though in most apartments, water is shared among different flats.

 

Residents who are mostly from middle and upper middle classes would end up getting a benefit around 0.50 paisa per month per flat.

This, and such other issues, could have a direct impact on polling percentage, since this particular class has not been enjoying any fruits of government's sops. The city’s polling percentage did not even cross 45 per cent in GHMC polls of 2016, the Assembly polls in 2018 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

A senior water board official, on condition of anonymity, said that about four lakh consumers living in apartments, flats and gated communities would hardly enjoy the free drinking water announced by the KCR government. He said that though the water board is ready to implement the scheme, confusion prevails over whether to include sewerage cess or not.

 

The board official said that under the one time settlement scheme, the water board has already collected `300 crore, which would compensate the scheme until next financial year. There will be renewed pressure to increase water tariffs of commercial and domestic connections (gated communities) after that, he said.

Srinivas Krishna, a resident of Gachibowli, said, “poor people get sops. Rich people default on payments – bills or loans. Only the middle class pays its bills and taxes, and gets nothing from the system.”

...
Tags: trs manifesto, free drinking water, ghmc polls, middle class
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mr Modi pulled up Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar for not coming up with a better strategy to combat the pandemic, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought her state’s GST dues from the Centre.

Modi seeks unity among states to fight Covid rise

There is enough evidence to prove that Maharashtrians had marked their presence in Hyderabad for over 300 years.

Happy Marathi community spreads message of need to vote

In this file photo dated Aug. 10, 2017, Congress leader Ahmed Patel arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away at 71

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 24, 2020. (AFP)

Latest: Telangana logs 993 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India briefs envoys on JeM's sinister plans

Jammu & Kashmir police personnel show a damaged wall of a police post after an encounter in Nagrota yesterday, in Jammu district. (PTI)

IMA to go to court against CCIM order on Ayush doctors performing surgery

Doctors say they will not allow anyone from allopathy medicine to train AYUSH doctors. (Representational Image:AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (via AP)

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham