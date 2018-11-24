search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Wake up, declare date for Ram temple: Uddhav dares BJP in Ayodhya

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
'Day, months, years and generations have passed,' he said Saturday on what he described as his first visit to the town.
Thackeray came with his family for a two-day visit, which he said was to get a ‘darshan' of Lord Ram. (Photo: PTI)
 Thackeray came with his family for a two-day visit, which he said was to get a ‘darshan' of Lord Ram. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya: Arriving here ahead of Sunday's VHP rally for a Ram temple, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asked the Narendra Modi government to wake up from a “Kumbhakarna-like slumber” and declare the date for its construction. He urged the government to bring legislation or an ordinance for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying his party will support it. 

“Day, months, years and generations have passed,” he said Saturday on what he described as his first visit to the town. “Mandir wahin baneyange, par date nahin batayenge (You say you will make the temple there, but won't tell the date),” he said. 

 

“First say when you will construct the temple, the rest we will talk later,” he said in what sounded like a dare to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. Thackeray – and scores of Sena supporters – arrived here just a day ahead of the “Dharam Sabha” being organised separately by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of a Ram temple on a disputed site. 

There is a massive deployment of police in the city as seers and other people arrive for the VHP event. The VHP has claimed that tens of thousands of people will attend its event. 

Thackeray came with his family for a two-day visit, which he said was to get a ‘darshan' of Lord Ram. He attacked the government over the “delay” in the construction of the Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. 

"There should be a temple of Lord Ram at the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi,” he said. “I have come here to awaken the Kumbhakarana,” he said, indirectly comparing Modi, or his government, to the Ramayana character known for sleeping for months at a stretch. 

“Today's Kumbhakarna has been sleeping for the past four years," he said. He said there is a BJP government at the Centre and also in the state. “Bring an ordinance or law, the Shiv Sena will support it,”' he said. 

He said bringing a law on the temple's construction may have been difficult during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term as it was a coalition government then. But the current government is strong, he said. 

The Sena chief said he did not want to take the credit for the temple construction, and others were free to do so."But how many years should we wait for the temple?” "Ram temple is a matter concerning faith and the government needs to bring a law before the court verdict,” he said, referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case before the Supreme Court. 

The apex court has said it will set the dates for the future course of hearings only in January. Thackeray recalled former prime minister Vajpayee as saying, 'Ab Hindu maat nahi khayega (Hindus will not be defeated now), and added, "Hindus will not sit silent." 

"There is no political motive behind my visit to Ayodhya,” he claimed. The Sena chief was greeted with slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" when he arrived in Ayodhya with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya. 

After his remarks at Lakshman Kila, he went to the banks of the Saryu river in the evening to offer prayers. The Sena is believed to have sent in about 3,000 party supporters from Maharashtra by two trains. 

The supporters took a dip in the Saryu river and then prayed at Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi, Sena leaders said. Thackeray is reported to have brought a pot of soil from Shivneri fort in Pune to be handed over to the priest at the Ram Lalla's temple when he meets him later.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray in ayodhya, ram temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab police make second arrest in Amritsar grenade attack case

Avtar Singh is a resident of village Chak Mishri Khan, Lopoke (Ajnala), Amritsar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Congress in Telangana expels 19 partymen for contesting against official candidates 

Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti. (Photo: File)

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI charges 'baseless', Chidambaram tells court

Chidambaram has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. (Photo: File)

Agree with Akhilesh, army should be deployed in Ayodhya: UP Minister OP Rajbhar

'CM is interested in election campaigning when Section 144 is imposed in Ayodhya. The kind of crowd that has gathered there... its responsibility will lie with the Chief Minister,' cautioned the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-Dalit elements plotted to kill me during Shabbirpur violence in UP: Mayawati
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham