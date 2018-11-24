search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray arrives in Ayodhya, 3,000 Sena supporters also present

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 6:07 pm IST
Security has been tightened at the disputed site with police and paramilitary personnel keeping a watch. 
This is Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya and party leaders, including MP, Sanjay Raut, and others had been camping here for the last few days to make preparations for the visit. (Photo:@uddhavthackeray/Twitter)
 This is Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya and party leaders, including MP, Sanjay Raut, and others had been camping here for the last few days to make preparations for the visit. (Photo:@uddhavthackeray/Twitter)

Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived here Saturday afternoon along with his family for his two-day visit at the temple town.

The Sena chief, who arrived with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya amidst slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", will offer prayers on the banks of the Saryu river in the evening. 

 

The Sena, which has demanded to expedite the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya by promulgating an ordinance to the effect, is believed to have sent some 3,000 Shiv Sena supporters by two trains from Maharashtra. 

The cadres who have already arrived here first took a dip in the Saryu river and then prayed at Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi, Sena sources said. 

Also Read: Ayodhya gears up for unrest, VHP, Shiv Sena to take up Ram temple issue

The Shiv Sena chief is reported to have brought a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the priest at the Ram janmabhoomi when he meets him later. 

This is Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya and party leaders, including MP, Sanjay Raut, and others had been camping here for the last few days to make preparations for the visit. 

On Sunday morning, Thackeray will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla accompanied, interact with the media and later with the public, party sources said. 

The temple town will also witness another major congregation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists Sunday who will be taking part in a Dharam Sabha. Security has been tightened at the disputed site with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a watch over the sensitive place. 

On the security arrangements in Ayodhya, Additional Director General law and order, Anand Kumar said the Supreme Court guidelines will be maintained in and around the disputed site. 

Ayodhya has been divided in 16 sectors and a security scheme is under force, Kumar said, adding that additional force has been deployed for maintaining law and order and efforts are on to ensure that the events pass off peacefully. 

Barriers have been erected to regulate the surging crowd in the temple town and magistrates have been posted there. If some people want to have darshans of the Ram Lalla they can do it as per the traditions and guidelines. 

Everyone will have to adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines, he said adding, that necessary steps have been taken to deal with all circumstances.

 

...
Tags: ram temple in ayodhya, uddhav thackeray in ayodhya
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Agree with Akhilesh, army should be deployed in Ayodhya: UP Minister OP Rajbhar

'CM is interested in election campaigning when Section 144 is imposed in Ayodhya. The kind of crowd that has gathered there... its responsibility will lie with the Chief Minister,' cautioned the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-Dalit elements plotted to kill me during Shabbirpur violence in UP: Mayawati

Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold India-China border talks

National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi ahead of the 21st round India-China Border talks at Dujiangyan city, in Sichuan province of China, Saturday, November 24, 2018. (Photo: PTI)

Lankesh killing: Will soon take call on banning organisations, says K'taka DyCM

G Parameshwara on Saturday said the state government would soon take a call on banning such organisations. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: At least 25 dead after bus plunges into canal in Mandya

Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using ropes to try and pull the bus out from the water body in the middle of what appears to be a field. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham