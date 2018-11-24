search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress in Telangana expels 19 partymen for contesting against official candidates 

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
Separately, the disciplinary action committee expelled 5 rebels for six years for working against an official candidate.
Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Acting tough, the Congress Saturday expelled 19 party workers for six years for contesting against official candidates and nominees of its allies in the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana. 

The orders will come into force with immediate effect, according to a statement from M Kodanda Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee. 

 

Separately, the disciplinary action committee expelled five rebels from the party for a period of six years for working against the party's official candidate in Narayanpet Assembly constituency of Mahabubnagar district. Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti.

Tags: telangana assembly polls, telangana congress leaders, congress president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




