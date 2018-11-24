search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RBI red flags ‘richest’ Telangana debt ratio; AP improves

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 1:38 am IST
The RBI has pointed out that TS, AP are undergoing fiscal stress due to several factors, including loan waivers.
Reserve Bank of India
 Reserve Bank of India

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the debt of Telangana State has increased to 22.2 per cent of its Gross State Domes-tic Product (GSDP) in the financial year 2017-18 as against 12.7 per cent in previous fiscal 2016-17.

In Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, the RBI said the state debt has come down from 36.4 per cent of GSDP in 2016-17 to 27.3 per cent in 2017-18.

 

In its report, ‘State fina-nces: A study of Budgets, the RBI has pointed out that states are undergoing fiscal stress due to several factors, including loan waivers, and said higher borrowing by them could crowd out private investment. TS claims to be the richest state in the country, but its debt burden is increasing year after year. 

After the bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh faced a financial crisis because it lost revenue due to bifurcation. However, the state has been able to reduce the debt ratio in GSDP. 

It may be recalled that the Comptroller & Auditor General in every financial year has made strong remarks on the poor financial management of TS. In the southern states, Karnataka’s debt ratio in GSDP has increased slightly, from 18.6 per cent in 2016-17, to 18.7 per cent in 2018-19. 

In Tamil Nadu, in 2016-17 the ratio was 21.6 per cent and in 2018-19 it was 23.2  per cent. Kerala had a debt ratio in 2016-17 of 31.1 per cent and in 2018-19 it was 32.4 per cent.

The increase of the debt ratio in GSDP shows inefficient fiscal management. The RBI in its report pointed out that the non-development expenditure is increasing in TS. 

In 2016-17 the non-development expenditure was 3.4 per cent and it has reached 35.2 per cent in 2017-18. 

To escape the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, which imposes fiscal discipline on states and Centre, the TS government made off budget borrowings for schemes such as Mission Bhagiradha by floating separate corporations. 

...
Tags: reserve bank of india, telangana state, andhra pradesh state
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Debut novel by 70-yr-old grandmum named on shortlist for Costa Book Award

The mother-of-two said writing had always been a hobby, but it was fear of disappointment that had kept her from pursuing opportunities to publish her work.
 

Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29

The Honor 8C will come with a 6.26-inch IPS HD+ display and sport a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
 

Ram Nath Kovind to become first Indian president to attend cricket match abroad

"While he will only watch a few minutes of play at the MCG, President Kovind will become the first President of India to see an international cricket match live abroad," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet. (Photo: AP)
 

Clash of segments: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Marazzo – which MPV to buy?

While the Ertiga is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Marazzo can only be had with a diesel as of now .
 

Here’s why Apple banned Tumblr on iOS

Child pornography causes Apple to ban Tumblr. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Infinix Note 5 Stylus could launch in India on November 26

The Note 5 Stylus could come with a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Intense fight for ticket puts N Chandrababu Naidu in a bind

T.G. Bharath launched Constituency Vision Yatra in Kurnool to enlist demands of people.

Hyderabad: 26-year-old woman goes missing

U. Swapna, 26

Hyderabad: Absconding criminal arrested

The man was identified as Mohammed Mansoor alias Kala Kava alias Deva, an auto driver by profession and is a resident of Errakunta of Balapur.

Pets may have chewed Harihar Reddy’s thumb: Banjara Hills police

Banjara Hills police inspector R. Govinda Reddy said that he owned a dog and a cat, who were not fed for five days.

Hyderabad: Special drive unclogs traffic congestion

The traffic problem is very severe in the morning on the Gudimalkapur market road which is a very narrow street.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham