Polls will see end of TRS rule in Telangana, says Rahul Gandhi

TRS leaders who joined the Congress, including Mr K. Yadava Reddy and Mr J. Jagadishwar Reddy (extreme right) greet AICC president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the party meeting in Medchal on Friday, Image: P Surendra

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the December 7 elections would end the Telangana Rashtra Samiti rule in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Medchal along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Mr Rahul Gandhi said, “In this historic meeting Sonia Gandhi has expressed feelings about Telangana. When the people of Telangana were fighting for statehood, Sonia Gandhi stood up for you. I’m proud to say that Sonia Gandhi has fought for Telangana along with you.”

He said, “I can hear the voices of youth, farmers and other needy in the Mahakutami of Congress, Telangana Jana Samiti, Telugu Desam and the Communist Party of India. All the dreams of Telangana were destroyed by the (TRS) government. This (TRS) government is for a family.”

“The coming Mahaku-tami government will make all your dreams come true and it will not be for a person or a family. The Mahakutami government will be for the people, for the farmers and for the youth in getting the placements.”

Mr Rahul Gandhi criticised TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying “only one man ran Telangana for the last five years. He did whatever came to his mind for his family.”

“I am asking what did the TRS government do for dalits, tribals, backward classes...what promises were fulifilled,” he said and predicted that the TRS rule was all set to end. “The alliance government will work for the people and not for one person. The dreams for which you fought (for creation of Telangana) the CM did not fulfil. This alliance with fulfil them,” he said.

Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who quit the TRS a few days ago citing “disappointment” with the party leadership, formally joined the Congress at the rally. The TD was represented by its Telan-gana unit chief L. Ram-ana. CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and TJS chief M. Kodanda-ram and Mr Ramana addressed the rally.