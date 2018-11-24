search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM hopes Kartarpur Corridor between will act as bridge between India, Pak

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and recalled teachings of the Sikh Guru.
The Prime Minister offered 'ardaas' (prayers) to Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs and sat to listen to gurbani during his visit. (Photo: ANI)
 The Prime Minister offered 'ardaas' (prayers) to Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs and sat to listen to gurbani during his visit. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while participating in the Gurpurab celebrations on Friday, said that Kartarpur Corridor could be a reason to connect people, adding that the incidents of 1947 should be left behind.

He further said that if the Berlin Wall, which restricted the relationship between the people of East and West Germany could be pulled down, then the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan can also promote people to people contact.

 

The Prime Minister who attended Gurpurab Kirtan Darbar at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal's residence in the national capital said, "When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I ordered to re-construct the sacred place where Guru Nanak's "padukaon" kept had got damaged due to earthquake in the State. Today, it has become a site of "World Heritage". With the blessing of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Kartarpur Corridor is not only a corridor, it also could be a reason to connect people."

The Prime Minister offered 'ardaas' (prayers) to Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs and sat to listen to gurbani during his visit.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also present.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and recalled teachings of the Sikh Guru.

In a landmark decision, on the eve of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to India-Pakistan International Border.

Following which the Pakistan government on Friday decided to open the Kartarpur corridor next year on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while briefing the National Assembly today, said that the government decided to open the Kartarpur corridor in 2019, an official statement said.

The development of the corridor will facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi River, in Pakistan, where Shri Guru Nanak Devji spent eighteen years. With this infrastructure development, pilgrims would be able to visit the holy shrine throughout the year.

...
Tags: pm modi, kartarpur corridor, berlin wall, indo-pak ties, shah mehmood qureshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICU stay can lead to depression, says study

The questionnaires probed for signs and symptoms of psychological disorders.
 

Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which debuted in September, are not selling at a pace the company expected.
 

Samsung working on Galaxy S10 with 6 cameras, 5G: Report

The six cameras that will come loaded on the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be divided as two on the front and four on the rear. (Photo: DBSDesigning)
 

NASA and SpaceX prep historic test flight to space

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first two astronauts to test the commercial spaceflight.
 

Debut novel by 70-yr-old grandmum named on shortlist for Costa Book Award

The mother-of-two said writing had always been a hobby, but it was fear of disappointment that had kept her from pursuing opportunities to publish her work.
 

Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29

The Honor 8C will come with a 6.26-inch IPS HD+ display and sport a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'I understand hindi': Nirmala Sitharaman on reporter's 'sarcastic tone'

During a press conference, a reporter asked her as to why the NDA government was 'tom-tomming' the operation two years later. (Photo: PTI | File)

Former special police officer kidnapped, killed in Kashmir's Shopian

Besides the former SPO, two other persons were also kidnapped by unidentified gunmen. (Representional Image)

Chennai: In PIL, advocate seeks effective law against domestic violence

Madras high court

Plea for proper assessment of damage from cyclone Gaja

According to petitioner, on November 16 and 17 the Gaja cyclone hit the areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and all the villages in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts came to be affected. The main damage caused was with respect to the coconut trees, crops and the houses of the villagers.

AR Rahman takes selfie with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham