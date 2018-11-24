search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On day of Karnataka CM visit, Mandya farmer kills self

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Nov 24, 2018, 2:51 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 3:19 am IST
There were unconfirmed reports that another farmer, Biliyaiah, 60, of Taggahalli village in Mandya had committed suicide on Friday.
Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy
  Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Hours before the arrival of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya  for the launch of a few schemes on Friday, a farmer committed suicide in the district allegedly depressed over his ill-health and mounting debts, adding to the woes of the coalition government, already grappling with the crisis following a standoff between sugarcane farmers and factory owners.

The farmer, Jayakumar (43) of Kannahatti village in Mandya taluk was reportedly suffering from throat cancer and did not have the money he needed for his treatment. Before he killed himself by consuming poison in his fields, he reportedly wrote a suicide note to the CM to pay compensation for his death. There were unconfirmed reports that another farmer, Biliyaiah, 60, of Taggahalli village in Mandya had committed suicide on Friday.    

 

Close friends of Jayakumar, who grew sugarcane and vegetables on his 35 guntas of land,  said that he had taken a loan of Rs 2.8 lakh for his farming and his troubles increased after he was recently diagnosed with throat cancer as he did not have the Rs 3 lakh he needed for  treatment. 

“Jayakumar was  dejected with life, but never discussed his personal problems with anyone. He suffered silently and when he realised he had cancer, he took the extreme decision to end his life to claim the compensation from the government for the future of his family,” added his friends. 

As news of the farmer’s suicide spread there was tension in Kannahatti village with the people demanding that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy personally visit the village to pay his last respects to him. 

Although Mandya district-in-charge Minister C.S. Puttaraju rushed to the village on hearing the news, the people refused to allow the police to shift the farmer’s body to the Mandya district hospital for the postmortem till the arrival of the Chief Minister himself.

It was only after Mr Puttaraju announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh  from the district administration and another Rs 5 lakh from his personal fund for farmer Jayakumar’s family and promised to take care of the education of his children, that the people of the village allowed the body to be taken for postmortem. 

...
Tags: chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy, farmer suicide
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Debut novel by 70-yr-old grandmum named on shortlist for Costa Book Award

The mother-of-two said writing had always been a hobby, but it was fear of disappointment that had kept her from pursuing opportunities to publish her work.
 

Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29

The Honor 8C will come with a 6.26-inch IPS HD+ display and sport a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
 

Ram Nath Kovind to become first Indian president to attend cricket match abroad

"While he will only watch a few minutes of play at the MCG, President Kovind will become the first President of India to see an international cricket match live abroad," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet. (Photo: AP)
 

Clash of segments: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Marazzo – which MPV to buy?

While the Ertiga is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Marazzo can only be had with a diesel as of now .
 

Here’s why Apple banned Tumblr on iOS

Child pornography causes Apple to ban Tumblr. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Infinix Note 5 Stylus could launch in India on November 26

The Note 5 Stylus could come with a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: In PIL, advocate seeks effective law against domestic violence

Madras high court

Plea for proper assessment of damage from cyclone Gaja

According to petitioner, on November 16 and 17 the Gaja cyclone hit the areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and all the villages in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts came to be affected. The main damage caused was with respect to the coconut trees, crops and the houses of the villagers.

AR Rahman takes selfie with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik

Andhra Pradesh boys score over Assam

The goal was appreciated with thunderous applause.

Visakhapatnam: Safety ignored at beaches

Recently, six young men drowned at the Yarada beach. Prior to this, a student from Andhra University went missing at RK Beach. The sea appears to be fine but a strong current may suddenly pull away swimmers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham