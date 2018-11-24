N Chandrababu Naidu too offers support to Mehbooba Mufti

Hyderabad: TD supremo and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday offered his support to Jammu and Kashmir-based People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti in her fight against the BJP in her state.

“Spoke with @Mehbo-oba Mufti ji over phone today. Expressed solidarity with all leaders fighting against injustice to save and protect democracy,” Mr Naidu said in a Twitter post on Friday after speaking to Ms Mufti over phone.

He said that the dissolution of the J&K Assembly without respecting the people’s mandate and democratic conventions was another example of misuse of power and subversion of democracy by the BJP-led NDA government.

He said it mirrored the BJP’s “dictatorial and totalitarian attitude.

Mr Naidu has been stitching up a national alternative to the BJP at the Centre. On Thursday, he criticised the BJP for interfering in the affairs of J&K using the institution of Governor.