Kerala MLA Rahim’s son, son-in-law held in Saudi in connection with hawala network

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 3:33 am IST
In the 2016 Assembly elections, Mr Rahim had defeated Congress leader T. Siddique by a margin of 11, 205 votes.
Kozhikode: The son and the son-in-law of Mr P.T. A. Rahim, MLA of Kunnamangalam, were arrested in Saudi Arabia in connection with hawala racketeering a few days ago, according to sources.

T.P. Shabeer, son, and Shabeer Vayoli, son-in-law, of Mr Rahim, Left Independent, were arrested by Saudi police from Dammam on the basis of the information given by another person who was held in connection with the hawala network, it is learnt. Both of them are businessmen in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League submitted a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding an investigation into the alleged hawala deals and money sources of Mr Rahim.

 

He, however, denied any official communication about the arrest. “We are trying to contact both of them through our relatives,” he said and added that moves were on to release them.

Mr Rahim had faced allegations of gold smuggling earlier. He used to travel in a  car owned by an accused in the gold smuggling case, according to his political foes. The party was embarrassed when CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan travelled in  a luxury car owned by Karat Faizal, an accused of a gold smuggling case, during the Jana Jagratha Yatra organised by the CPM. Many had pointed out that Mr Rahim had links with hawala racketeers.

Mr Rahim had served as the secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League, Kozhikode district committee, and was also president of Koduvally grama panchayath.

He left the Muslim League in early 2000s and formed Muslim League(R). He defeated Mr K. Muraleedharan, UDF, in Koduvally in the 2006 elections. In early 2011 with the support of LDF,   he formed a new party, National Secular Conference (NSC).

