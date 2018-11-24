search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao vows not to spare TD, Congress on return to power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Nov 24, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Telangana CM asked the people to “drive away” the Congress and the TD from the state.
TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Warangal: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao said he would not spare Congress and TD leaders who had indulged in scams when the TRS returns to power in the December 7 elections.

Addressing public meetings at Narsampet, Mahbubabad, Dornakal and Jangaon in the erstwhile Warangal district area on Friday, Mr Rao said inquiries had revealed that TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was involved in a Rs 5000 crore scam in the Indiramma housing scheme.

 

He asked the people to “drive away” the Congress and the TD from the state. The two parties had ruled the state for 60 years but were unable to bring development to Telangana. “We need not be ghulams to Delhi or Vijayawada. We will rule our own land,” he declared.

Addressing tribals, Mr said the Modi government was obstructing the 12 per cent reservation to the tribals in the state. He said the TRS would fight for the tribals if it got all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the parliamentary elections next year. He also assured them that the issues related to podu farming would be resolved within six months of forming government. He announced that tribal panchayats would be formed in the state allowing the tribals to rule their own hamlets. 

Mr Chandrashekar also addressed some long-standing demands in these areas. He said the state would work out a plan to set up the Bayyaram Steel Factory at Mahbubabad.  

...
