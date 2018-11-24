Former special police officer kidnapped, killed in Kashmir's Shopian

Besides the former SPO, two other persons were also kidnapped by unidentified gunmen. (Representional Image)

Srinagar: A former special police officer (SPO) was killed by suspected terrorists on Friday after they kidnapped him in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The bullet-riddled body of former SPO Basharat Ahmad Wagay was recovered, hours after he was kidnapped, a police official said.

Besides the former SPO, two other persons were also kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

The police official said that the two other kidnapped persons -- Zahid Ahmad Wagay and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay -- were released by the suspected terrorists.

Terrorists killed two persons -- one shot dead and another terminated in ISIS-style execution -- in South Kashmir last week on the charge of being informers of security forces.