search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Contempt petition filed in Supreme Court against Kerala BJP chief, 4 others

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Earlier Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had declined to give sanction to file the petition. So the petition was filed directly in top court.
A string of protests was witnessed in Kerala in October when the temple opened for the first time after the Supreme Court passed the order, allowing women of all age group to enter into the shrine. (Photo: File)
 A string of protests was witnessed in Kerala in October when the temple opened for the first time after the Supreme Court passed the order, allowing women of all age group to enter into the shrine. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A contempt petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday against Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala state president PS Sreedharan Pillai, Sabarimala Temple priest and three others for not implementing the top court's order.

Earlier Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had declined to give sanction to file the petition. So the petition was filed directly in the top court.

 

On Wednesday, BJP state general secretary K Surendran, who was taken into custody for moving towards the temple with a group of people, was granted bail by a Thiruvalla Court. Surendran and others accompanying him were arrested after he got into a scuffle with police at Nilakkal base camp on November 17. He was taken into preventive custody for attempting to get through to the area which was put under Section 144.

Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism KJ Alphons on Monday said that the situation at the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa is worse than an emergency situation.

A string of protests was witnessed in Kerala in October when the temple opened for the first time after the Supreme Court passed the order, allowing women of all age group to enter into the shrine. Earlier, the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years was prohibited into the shrine.

Over 3,505 protesters were arrested and at least 529 cases were filed in connection with the series of incidents inciting violence in the state.

...
Tags: supreme court, kerala bjp chief, sc verdict on sabarimala, ps sreedharan pillai, k surendran
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICU stay can lead to depression, says study

The questionnaires probed for signs and symptoms of psychological disorders.
 

Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which debuted in September, are not selling at a pace the company expected.
 

Samsung working on Galaxy S10 with 6 cameras, 5G: Report

The six cameras that will come loaded on the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be divided as two on the front and four on the rear. (Photo: DBSDesigning)
 

NASA and SpaceX prep historic test flight to space

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first two astronauts to test the commercial spaceflight.
 

Debut novel by 70-yr-old grandmum named on shortlist for Costa Book Award

The mother-of-two said writing had always been a hobby, but it was fear of disappointment that had kept her from pursuing opportunities to publish her work.
 

Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29

The Honor 8C will come with a 6.26-inch IPS HD+ display and sport a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RSS-BJP combine out to 'devastate' Kerala's social, spiritual landscape: Agnivesh

The activist, who plans to visit Kerala in the first week of December, said the Sangh Parivar knows that 'Kerala is the strongest bastion against communal and caste-driven politics'. (Photo: File)

PM hopes Kartarpur Corridor between will act as bridge between India, Pak

The Prime Minister offered 'ardaas' (prayers) to Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs and sat to listen to gurbani during his visit. (Photo: ANI)

'I understand hindi': Nirmala Sitharaman on reporter's 'sarcastic tone'

During a press conference, a reporter asked her as to why the NDA government was 'tom-tomming' the operation two years later. (Photo: PTI | File)

Former special police officer kidnapped, killed in Kashmir's Shopian

Besides the former SPO, two other persons were also kidnapped by unidentified gunmen. (Representional Image)

Chennai: In PIL, advocate seeks effective law against domestic violence

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham