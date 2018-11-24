search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress teamed up with TD for power, says KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Mr Rama Rao said the Congress would stoop down to any level in order to come to power.
Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday mocked the Congress-TD alliance, saying, “The TD and the Congress will have to spend their time playing the fiddle after elections. It is the TRS who is going to win the elections.”

Addressing series of road shows in Maheswaram and LB Nagar constituencies, Mr Rama Rao said the Congress and the TD, which were seen as political rivals, have joined hands now with the sole aim of grabbing the chief minister’s post, which will not happen.

 

Addressing the crowd at the Jalpally, he said caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao never treated the Muslim community as a vote bank. He said Telangana was the only state in the country to have allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the budget for minorities’ welfare. During the Congress rule in the undivided AP, the budget for minorities was only Rs 200 crore which the TRS has increased by 10 times, he said. 

Mr Rama Rao said the Congress would stoop down to any level in order to come to power. He urged the people to vote for the TRS in the upcoming elections. 

