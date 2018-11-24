search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BS Yeddyurappa blames HD Kumaraswamy for farmers' suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2018, 3:06 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 3:06 am IST
I want to ask him why he then orders officials to arrest farmers and put them in Hindalga jail, BS Yeddyurappa said.
BS Yeddyurappa
 BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Even as the sugarcane growers' issue continues to be on the boil, BJP state chief B.S. Yeddyurappa on Friday accused CM H.D. Kumaraswamy of being responsible for the suicide of farmers in Mandya and Kalaburgi.

Claiming the Chief Minister was ignoring farmers, he charged that those committing suicide were holding him responsible for their death. “Ever since he assumed office, Mr Kumaraswamy has been  spending most of his time visiting temples and passing time in posh hotels while only issuing statements on the problems of the farmers. He claims that he is a son of the soil, but I want to ask him why he then orders officials to arrest farmers and put them in Hindalga jail,” Mr. Yeddyurappa demanded,  alleging that  almost all co-operative societies had either become sick or defunct as the money promised under the loan waiver scheme had not been released.

 

“The CM  has called his government a baby born out of circumstances and if one goes by experience such babies can neither have  direction nor a goal to achieve," he contended, also deploring that the government was neglecting  the scheduled castes and tribes  by failing to release funds for schemes for their welfare,” he said. 

...
Tags: chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy, b.s. yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Debut novel by 70-yr-old grandmum named on shortlist for Costa Book Award

The mother-of-two said writing had always been a hobby, but it was fear of disappointment that had kept her from pursuing opportunities to publish her work.
 

Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29

The Honor 8C will come with a 6.26-inch IPS HD+ display and sport a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
 

Ram Nath Kovind to become first Indian president to attend cricket match abroad

"While he will only watch a few minutes of play at the MCG, President Kovind will become the first President of India to see an international cricket match live abroad," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet. (Photo: AP)
 

Clash of segments: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Marazzo – which MPV to buy?

While the Ertiga is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Marazzo can only be had with a diesel as of now .
 

Here’s why Apple banned Tumblr on iOS

Child pornography causes Apple to ban Tumblr. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Infinix Note 5 Stylus could launch in India on November 26

The Note 5 Stylus could come with a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: In PIL, advocate seeks effective law against domestic violence

Madras high court

Plea for proper assessment of damage from cyclone Gaja

According to petitioner, on November 16 and 17 the Gaja cyclone hit the areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and all the villages in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts came to be affected. The main damage caused was with respect to the coconut trees, crops and the houses of the villagers.

AR Rahman takes selfie with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik

Andhra Pradesh boys score over Assam

The goal was appreciated with thunderous applause.

Visakhapatnam: Safety ignored at beaches

Recently, six young men drowned at the Yarada beach. Prior to this, a student from Andhra University went missing at RK Beach. The sea appears to be fine but a strong current may suddenly pull away swimmers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham