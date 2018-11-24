BS Yeddyurappa blames HD Kumaraswamy for farmers' suicide

Bengaluru: Even as the sugarcane growers' issue continues to be on the boil, BJP state chief B.S. Yeddyurappa on Friday accused CM H.D. Kumaraswamy of being responsible for the suicide of farmers in Mandya and Kalaburgi.

Claiming the Chief Minister was ignoring farmers, he charged that those committing suicide were holding him responsible for their death. “Ever since he assumed office, Mr Kumaraswamy has been spending most of his time visiting temples and passing time in posh hotels while only issuing statements on the problems of the farmers. He claims that he is a son of the soil, but I want to ask him why he then orders officials to arrest farmers and put them in Hindalga jail,” Mr. Yeddyurappa demanded, alleging that almost all co-operative societies had either become sick or defunct as the money promised under the loan waiver scheme had not been released.

“The CM has called his government a baby born out of circumstances and if one goes by experience such babies can neither have direction nor a goal to achieve," he contended, also deploring that the government was neglecting the scheduled castes and tribes by failing to release funds for schemes for their welfare,” he said.