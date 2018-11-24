search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP organising Ram temple movement to divert attention from failures: Mayawati

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Mayawati's statement comes ahead of mass gatherings organised by Shiv Sena, VHP and some Hindu groups in Ayodhya over the weekend.
Mayawati is of the view that the BJP should solve the Ayodhya land dispute only through the legal route and the Supreme Court. (Photo: ANI)
 Mayawati is of the view that the BJP should solve the Ayodhya land dispute only through the legal route and the Supreme Court. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that its leaders are orchestrating the present action on Ram Temple in Ayodhya through its allies (Shiv Sena) and affiliates (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) in order to divert people's attention from failure in governance ahead of the Assembly and general elections.

She added that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are well aware of the fact that they are losing elections in States and Centre which is why they are resorting to Mandir issue through 'proxies and allies like Shiv Sena, RSS and VHP' as a strategy.

 

"Out of the promises that the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made to the people of this country during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, I personally feel not even 50 per cent of that have been fulfilled. In fact, 50 per cent is also too much to say. Both BJP and Prime Minister Modi are fully well aware of this. They are also aware of the fact that they will not come back to power in the five states, where elections are currently being held. They are forcefully making Ram Temple a burning issue. If their mindset was correct, then they could have done its few years back also. This their political plan," Mayawati said.

Mayawati's statement comes ahead of mass gatherings organised by Shiv Sena, VHP and some Hindu groups in Ayodhya over the weekend. While the VHP is terming its gathering as Dharm Sansad, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is going to participate in an aarti at the Saryu River, offer prayers at Ram Janambhoomi.

Thackeray is also carrying soil from Shiveri Fort in Pune, the birth place of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that he will hand over to the priest of Ram Janambhoomi.

"In context with the Assembly elections in five states, I have done rallies in two states --Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- to support my party candidates. After conducting rallies in both these states I have learnt that Bharatiya Janata Party does not stand any chance to come back to power in both these states," Mayawati told ANI here on Saturday.

"This party (BJP) will also not come back in power in Centre too due to its failures. The BJP, RSS and their alliances, especially Shiv Sena, are very well aware of this fact. This is the reason why this party as part of its well-designed conspiracy is trying to hide its failures by claiming that Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya by putting in front saints, RSS and Shiv Sena," she added.

Mayawati is of the view that the BJP should solve the Ayodhya land dispute only through the legal route and the Supreme Court.

A mass gathering has been organised in Ayodhya to build pressure on the Central Government for the construction of Ram Temple at the site of the razed Babri mosque. The mega show will coincide with a two-day visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to Ayodhya.

This comes after the Supreme Court on October 29 adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010. The Allahabad High Court in its 2010 verdict had suggested a division of the disputed land in Ayodhya -- one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

Babri Masjid, known to have been constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was allegedly demolished by right wing groups on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing the Ram Temple to the ground.

...
Tags: bsp, mayawati, ayodhya dispute, shiv sena, vhp, pm modi, narendra modi, uddhav thackeray, sc verdict on ayodhya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chelsea footballer N’Golo Kante to pay more tax than Amazon and Starbucks combined

Kante will earn just over £15million a year on his new improved terms - all of which is liable to be taxed in Britain. (Facebook Screengrab/ @nglkante)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demolish Jama Masjid, hang me if idols are not found: Sakshi Maharaj

Maharaj's statement comes at a time when scores of political leaders are seeking a government ordinance for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo :ANI)

SIT files additional chargesheet in Lankesh killing, names Hindu outfit

Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views was shot dead in front of her house here on September 5 last year. (Photo: File)

Will Telangana Congress chief get re-elected? YSRC, TDP voters hold key

Reddy is seeking re-election for the fifth time. (Photo: File)

Another biker killed on Delhi's Signature Bridge, 3rd death in 2 days

Shankar, 24, a resident of Ghaziabad, was riding the bike with his cousin Deepak, who was riding pillion. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya gears up for unrest, VHP, Shiv Sena to take up Ram temple issue

The bricks brought over from all over India for constructing the Ram temple (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham