25 dead after bus falls into canal in Karnataka's Mandya

Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using roped to try and pull the bus out from the water body in the middle of what appears to be a field. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mandya: Twenty-five people died after a bus fell into a canal on Saturday in Karnataka’s Mandya.

"25 people have died. I believe the driver was not driving properly, I will find out, take some more inputs," says Deputy Karnataka CM G Parameshwara.

The incident took place around noon near Kanakanamaradi of Pandavapura taluk.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and rescue operation was underway, they said. Locals said the bus, which was on its way to Mandya from Pandavapura, was completely submerged under water. Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using ropes to try and pull the bus out from the water body in the middle of what appears to be a field.

Most of the victims are school children, they said, adding that they were returning home after half-a-day at school.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the incident and rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.