search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

25 dead after bus falls into canal in Karnataka's Mandya

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Most of the victims are school children, police said, adding that they were returning home after half-a-day at school.
Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using roped to try and pull the bus out from the water body in the middle of what appears to be a field. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using roped to try and pull the bus out from the water body in the middle of what appears to be a field. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mandya: Twenty-five people died after a bus fell into a canal on Saturday in Karnataka’s Mandya.

"25 people have died. I believe the driver was not driving properly, I will find out, take some more inputs," says Deputy Karnataka CM G Parameshwara.

 

The incident took place around noon near Kanakanamaradi of Pandavapura taluk.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and rescue operation was underway, they said. Locals said the bus, which was on its way to Mandya from Pandavapura, was completely submerged under water. Visuals from the site of the accident showed locals using ropes to try and pull the bus out from the water body in the middle of what appears to be a field.

Most of the victims are school children, they said, adding that they were returning home after half-a-day at school. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the incident and rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

...
Tags: bus falls into canal, bus accident
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chelsea footballer N’Golo Kante to pay more tax than Amazon and Starbucks combined

Kante will earn just over £15million a year on his new improved terms - all of which is liable to be taxed in Britain. (Facebook Screengrab/ @nglkante)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lankesh killing: Will soon take call on banning organisations, says K'taka DyCM

G Parameshwara on Saturday said the state government would soon take a call on banning such organisations. (Photo: File)

BJP organising Ram temple movement to divert attention from failures: Mayawati

Mayawati is of the view that the BJP should solve the Ayodhya land dispute only through the legal route and the Supreme Court. (Photo: ANI)

Demolish Jama Masjid, hang me if idols are not found: Sakshi Maharaj

Maharaj's statement comes at a time when scores of political leaders are seeking a government ordinance for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo :ANI)

SIT files additional chargesheet in Lankesh killing, names Hindu outfit

Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views was shot dead in front of her house here on September 5 last year. (Photo: File)

Will Telangana Congress chief get re-elected? YSRC, TDP voters hold key

Reddy is seeking re-election for the fifth time. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham