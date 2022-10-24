YSRC intensifying decentralisation campaign after success of Visakha Garjana

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, governing the state for the past three years, has started meetings with party leaders and cadres to review the situation from the grassroots level, to prepare the party for the polls. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress is enthused by the success of its Visakha Garjana mass mobilization in support of the 3-capitals plan that offers decentralised development of the state and shifting of the Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam before the 2024 elections.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, governing the state for the past three years, has started meetings with party leaders and cadres to review the situation from the grassroots level, to prepare the party for the polls. To start with, he started resolving the party’s internal issues by suspending two ex-MLAs from the YSRC for anti-party activities.



Groupism and internal bickering were serious problems that posed a threat to the party’s plans and strategies towards achieving the Mission 175-Elections 2024 target. Jagan received complaints against former MLAs DY Dasu of Parmarru and Raavi Venkata Ramana of Ponnur, who were allegedly working against the party and local MLAs.

After inquiries, the CM suspended the two senior leaders, which gave a strong warning to other leaders in the party against such groupism in future. Sources said the CM received reports from other segments about internal squabbles in the party and instructed the party in-charges to resolve these.



The success of the Visakha Garjana raised the confidence of the YSRC vis-à-vis public support to the concept of decentralization and the 3-capitals plan. The party has decided to conduct a similar ‘Rayalaseema Garjana’ rally and meeting in Tirupati on October 29, in support of the 3-Capitals.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and other leaders held a meeting with Rayalaseema leaders on the ‘Rayalaseema Garjana’, and the leaders opined that the 3-Capitals plan would give a chance for development of Rayalaseema.



The Rayalaseema leaders sought implementation of the Sri Bagh Pact in both letter and spirit and decided to form a Joint Action Committee to take the message of decentralised development to the masses. These leaders decided to hold a massive Rayalaseema Garjana Rally from Krishnapuram Thaana to Municipal Corporation Office centre and a public meeting on October 29 in Tirupati, on par with the event in Visakhapatnam. Leaders from various walks of life would address the gatherings.

Adviser to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has clarified to the party leaders and cadres that the state administration would start working from Vizag as early as possible.

Decentralization of the administration will come into force before the elections by shifting government offices to Vizag, he said, and urged the party leaders and cadres to work dedicatedly for a clean sweep for the YSRC in the 2024 elections.



Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, playing an important role in North Andhra JAC, said section 6 of AP Reorganisation Act called for decentralisation and hence there was nothing wrong in having three capitals. The people went to Kurnool capital travelling 850km and Hyderabad and now got a good chance to have the capital in Vizag.