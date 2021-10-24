Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2021 Tamil Nadu extends l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown restrictions with some relaxations till Nov 15

ANI
Published Oct 24, 2021, 10:48 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 10:48 am IST
The order passed on Saturday by the state government allows Intra and inter-district and inter-State air-conditioned buses
Health workers walk along an alley during a door-to-door vaccination drive against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a slum in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
 Health workers walk along an alley during a door-to-door vaccination drive against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a slum in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has further extended the lockdown restrictions till November 15 with some relaxations in the state to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The order passed on Saturday by the state government, allows Intra and inter-district and inter-State air-conditioned buses, except Kerala to occupy 100% seats from November 1.

 

"All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate basis," reads the order. As per the official release, Cinema theatre halls can fill up 100 per cent seats from November 1st.

Bars in the state can reopen once again. However, functions and political gatherings are still banned in the southern state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Saturday.

1,374 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Further, there are 13,280 active cases in the state.

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu covid-19, tamil nadu lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine makers in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM Modi

Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangalore, tie black band on each other’s arms during a ‘peaceful kirtan protest march’ taken out within the temple premises on October. (Photo: AFP)

Bangladesh violence: ISKCON devotees hold protest in Bengaluru

Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

India records nearly 16k new cases of Covid, active cases continue to decline

While some voluntarily tried to control traffic, many commuters started picking up fights and even assaulted the Good Samaritans. — Representational image/PTI

Hellish traffic chaos at Paradise circle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO chief calls Mansukh Mandviya; discusses Covaxin, resuming AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir after delimitation, polls: Amit Shah

Mr Shah claimed that terrorism in J&K has reduced and the stone pelting has become invisible. (PTI)

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

3 more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. (PTI Photo)

India reports 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, 666 deaths in last 24 hours

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->