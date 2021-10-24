Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2021 J&K: Arrested Pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Arrested Pak terrorist killed, three security personnel injured

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2021, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 4:25 pm IST
The operation, which saw nine Army personnel losing their lives in separate ambushes on October 11 and 14, entered the 14th day on Sunday
Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel take positions in a forest area during the 12th day of the encounter between security personnel and militants, at Mendhar in Poonch district, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (PTI)
 Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel take positions in a forest area during the 12th day of the encounter between security personnel and militants, at Mendhar in Poonch district, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (PTI)

Jammu: An arrested Pakistani terrorist was killed, while three security personnel were injured on Sunday when militants opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police inside a forest in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Heavy firing and explosions were reported from Bhatta Durrian forest of Mendhar which along with nearby forest areas adjoining Surankote (Poonch) and Thanamandi in Rajouri district is witnessing a massive search operation, the officials said.

 

The operation, which saw nine Army personnel losing their lives in separate ambushes in Surankote and Mendhar on October 11 and 14, entered the 14th day on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said two policemen and an Army jawan along with a prisoner Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were injured in firing by terrorists in Bhatta Durrian forest this morning.

Detenue Mustafa was taken to Bhatadurian for identification of terrorist hideout during the ongoing operation in which three Army jawans and a JCO were martyred (on October 14).

 

"'During the search when the team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and Army personnel in which two policemen and an Army jawan sustained injuries, the spokesperson said.

The police said Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be taken out from the site due to heavy fire.

During the subsequent operation additional reinforcements were sent and the body of Mustafa has been retrieved from the encounter site, the spokesperson said, adding the operation (to neutralise the hiding terrorists) is in progress and legal process has been initiated in connection with the killing of the Pakistani terrorist.

 

Officials said Mustafa, a resident of Rawalakot in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail for the last 14 years and was shifted to Mendhar on police remand after investigation revealed his link with the hiding terrorists.

Mustafa had sneaked into this side from the same route before he was arrested from south Kashmir, the officials said.

The operation in the forest areas in the twin border districts commenced on October 11 when terrorists ambushed a search party killing five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Surankote forest of Poonch before another gunfight in nearby Thanamandi on the same day.

 

On October 14, the terrorists struck again and killed four soldiers including a JCO in Nar Khas forest in Mendhar as the security forces extended the cordon and search operation to neutralise the fleeing terrorists.

Drones and helicopters were pressed into service to assist the marching troops, which included para-commandos, in the jungle at a distance of four km from the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

Ten persons, including two women, were detained for questioning after it came to light that they allegedly provided logistic support including food and shelter to the terrorists, the officials said.

 

An Army official said on Saturday that a major part of the forest was cleared and now the search area is restricted to a location housing a number of natural caves.

There was no contact with the terrorist after the initial gunfights on October 11 and October 14. The search area was expanded in search of the terrorists, the official had said, hoping to conclude the operation with the clearance of the natural caves within a day or two depending on the weather conditions.

Traffic between Mendhar and Thanamandi along the Jammu-Rajouri highway remained suspended as a precautionary measure for the ninth day on Sunday in the wake of the ongoing operation.

 

Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.

...
Tags: poonch, pakistani terrorist, rajouri district
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

'She' teams were launched on October 24, 2014 in Hyderabad City. (Photo: P. Surendra/File)

Hyderabad Police launches new initiative for women's safety

In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: AP)

Facebook in India selective with hate speech, celebrations of violence: Report

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra shifted to govt hospital with suspected dengue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine makers in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir after delimitation, polls: Amit Shah

Mr Shah claimed that terrorism in J&K has reduced and the stone pelting has become invisible. (PTI)

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine makers in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra shifted to govt hospital with suspected dengue

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bangladesh violence: ISKCON devotees hold protest in Bengaluru

Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangalore, tie black band on each other’s arms during a ‘peaceful kirtan protest march’ taken out within the temple premises on October. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->