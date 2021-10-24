Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2021 India records nearly ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records nearly 16k new cases of Covid, active cases continue to decline

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2021, 10:08 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Kerala has reconciled 399 fatalities from the previous period
Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)
 Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India added 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases declined to 1,72,594, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

Kerala has reconciled 399 fatalities from the previous period. Hence, the death toll is higher, officials said, adding that 65 deaths have been reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 119 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.17 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

 

A decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,40,158 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,97,71,320.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,48,605, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.10 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 561 new fatalities include 464 from Kerala and 33 from Maharashtra.

 

A total of 4,54,269 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,39,998 from Maharashtra, 38,002 from Karnataka, 36,004 from Tamil Nadu, 28,229 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,899 from Uttar Pradesh and 19045 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid deaths, india covid crisis, india covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine makers in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM Modi

Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangalore, tie black band on each other’s arms during a ‘peaceful kirtan protest march’ taken out within the temple premises on October. (Photo: AFP)

Bangladesh violence: ISKCON devotees hold protest in Bengaluru

Health workers walk along an alley during a door-to-door vaccination drive against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a slum in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown restrictions with some relaxations till Nov 15

While some voluntarily tried to control traffic, many commuters started picking up fights and even assaulted the Good Samaritans. — Representational image/PTI

Hellish traffic chaos at Paradise circle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO chief calls Mansukh Mandviya; discusses Covaxin, resuming AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir after delimitation, polls: Amit Shah

Mr Shah claimed that terrorism in J&K has reduced and the stone pelting has become invisible. (PTI)

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

3 more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. (PTI Photo)

India reports 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, 666 deaths in last 24 hours

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->