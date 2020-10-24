India's COVID-19 recovery rate touches 90 per cent

New Delhi: India’s national recovery rate has reached close to 90 per cent after 70.16 lakh persons have recovered from novel coronavirus out of the total positive cases detected so far. On Saturday, India’s total COVID-19 tally reached 78.15 lakh with detection of 53, 370 fresh cases. In comparison to fresh cases, 67, 549 persons were discharged from medical supervision taking the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent.

The total deaths due to the virus has reached 1.18 lakh out of which 650 fatalities took place in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent.

According to the Union health ministry, the active cases are less than 7 lakh for the second consecutive day and stand at 6.81 lakh and active cases comprise only 8.71 per cent of the total positive cases of the country. 61 per cent of the total recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 13,000 single day recovery.