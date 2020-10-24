The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

Dasara 2020: APSRTC to run special buses from Telangana borders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Oct 24, 2020, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2020, 3:12 am IST
Buses will operate from Panchalingala, Garikapadu, Vadapalli, Jeelugumalli and Kallugudem
File photo of APSRTC bus
VIJAYAWADA: With talks between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments over running of inter-state buses failing, the AP State Road Transport Corporation has decided to run special buses from the borders of Telangana state to various places in the state so that AP natives can return home to celebrate the Dasara festival.


Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani said special buses have been arranged from all check posts on the Telangana state border. He said that AP transport officials had been holding talks with their Telangana state counterparts since June 18. AP had sent proposals to operate buses on over 1.61 lakh km routes, decreasing 1.04 lakh km from earlier routes. However, the talks did not yield any results.

 


As a result, the minister said, APSRTC buses will operate from the borders at Panchalingala, Garikapadu, Vadapalli, Jeelugumalli and Kallugudem. He asked people to make use of these buses to reach their destinations. With the absence of direct bus services, it has been seen that people travel to the border of one state, cross a small distance using local transport and board another bus in the neighbouring state.

On other issues, justifying the heavy penalties being levied by AP government on traffic violators, Venkataramaiah said it is unfortunate that Telugu Desam leaders and a section of media were crying hoarse. He pointed out that the Centre has amended 31 sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, which gives discretionary powers to states, which includes levying penalties. “Will the government penalise those who are following rules,” he asked.

 


The minister recalled how some people are circulating posts over social media about first covering the potholes on roads first before penalising traffic violators. “What is the connection between potholes on roads with traffic violations,” he asked. The minister pointed out that roads eroding during the rainy season was a common phenomenon and they would be repaired once the season is over. He said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had allocated Rs 2,500 crore for road repairs.

...
Tags: apsrtc spl buses from telangana, ap ts rtc talks no results, apsrtc dasara festival
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


