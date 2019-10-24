Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 US hearing on Kashmi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US hearing on Kashmir shows 'lack of understanding': India

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
The government remains responsive to safety and well-being of people in Jammu and Kashmir,' Raveesh Kumar said.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the US Congressional hearing on Kashmir was a reflection of lack of understanding about robust functioning of democratic institutions in India. (Representational image)
 Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the US Congressional hearing on Kashmir was a reflection of lack of understanding about robust functioning of democratic institutions in India. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The government today said it is regrettable that a few US lawmakers used a Congressional hearing to question measures to protect lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the US Congressional hearing on Kashmir was a reflection of lack of understanding about robust functioning of democratic institutions in India.

 

The government remains responsive to safety and well-being of people in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"We are regularly updating the US government about situation in Kashmir," he said.

During the Congressional hearing on "Human Rights in South Asia: Views from the State Department and the Region" on Tuesday, some US lawmakers had expressed concerns over the restrictions on movement and communications in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: raveesh kumar, us government, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Modi said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience when they took over in 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra, Haryana people have reposed trust in BJP, its CMs: PM Modi

GoAir’s direct flight G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 9am and arrive in Malé at 11.15 am every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, the company said. (Photo: File)

GoAir to operate direct flights for Male from three metros five days a week in winter

Hence, the disputed land at Ayodhya became 'nazul' (government) land and the same position remains as on today which has been accepted by Muslim parties also, it said. (Photo: File)

SC allows Hindu litigant to file written note in Ayodhya case

Addressing the party workers ahead of Diwali via a video link, Modi said this festive season, people should make it a point to buy Khadi products. (Photo: File)

Cleanliness drive not tokenism: PM to BJP workers in Varanasi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cleanliness drive not tokenism: PM to BJP workers in Varanasi

Addressing the party workers ahead of Diwali via a video link, Modi said this festive season, people should make it a point to buy Khadi products. (Photo: File)

Ready to hear disqualified MLAs, take fresh call, K'taka Assembly speaker tells SC

The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by the 17 MLAs challenging the then speaker's decision to disqualify them from the Assembly. (Photo: File)

Special court reserves order on ED plea seeking extended custody of Chidambaram

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted that Chidambaram had been confronted with documents showing beneficial ownership of his family members. (Photo: File)

Discussions should be held over who will be next Maharashtra CM: Uddhav Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating NCP's Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67 thousand votes, according to the Election Commission (EC). (Photo: ANI)

SC adjourns till tomorrow hearing on Karnataka rebel MLAs plea

Giri further submitted that Patel is still in Congress and that the disqualification doesn't apply to him and it has to be void. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham