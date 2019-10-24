Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 Three AGH terrorists ...
Three AGH terrorists killed in Valley

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 24, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 1:10 am IST
The police chief said that among the AGH militants killed in Wednesday’s fire fight was its chief Hameed Lone Lelhari alias Haroon Abbad.
Even then Singh had claimed that he was the last surviving cadre of ‘Ansar Ghazwat-Ul- Hind’.
 Even then Singh had claimed that he was the last surviving cadre of 'Ansar Ghazwat-Ul- Hind'.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed that Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind (AGH), Al-Qaeda’s offshoot in India, has been wiped out from Kashmir after the killing of its local chief along with his two associates during a gunfight with the security forces in Rajpora area of southern Pulwama district a day ago.

“The Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind has been wiped out but some elements who are over-ground workers of the outfit are there. They suddenly crop up and join militant ranks. But, as of now, it (AGH) has been wiped out from Kashmir,” J&K’s director general of police, Dilbag Singh, said at a press conference here.

 

The police chief said that among the AGH militants killed in Wednesday’s fire fight was its chief Hameed Lone Lelhari alias Haroon Abbad. The two other slain militants were identified by as Naveed Ahmed Tak and Junaid Rashid Bhat. Lelhari had replaced Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, who headed Al Qaeda’s India cell AGH, after he was killed in a gunfight that took place in Dadasara village of Tral on May 23 this year.

Even then Singh had claimed that he was the last surviving cadre of ‘Ansar Ghazwat-Ul- Hind’. He had also said that a new idea of militancy primarily to establish Islamic Caliphate in the restive state introduced by Zakir Musa has ended with his killing.

The police chief said that all the three militants killed on Tuesday were residents of Pulwama and, as per police records, were part of the Zakir Musa group and were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.” He also said that this group of militants was working closely with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit which is trying to coordinate with other groups to carry out attacks.

...
Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
