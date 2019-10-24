Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 Telangana high court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana high court asks for plan of action on fire safety during Numaish

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Oct 24, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 1:07 am IST
The court had in mind the fire which occurred early last year and directed the collector to reveal his plan of action by November 12.
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the district collector of Hyderabad and the fire safety officer to place before it the plan of action drawn by them for the ensuing Numaish at Exhibition Grounds, which will commence from January 2020.

The court had in mind the fire which occurred early last year and directed the collector to reveal his plan of action by November 12.

 

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy heard the PIL filed by advocate Khaja Aijazuddin seeking direction to prosecute the president of the Exhibition Society, Nampally, as he has not taken requisite steps to prevent another fire.

The fire last year had resulted in stall holders losing material worth crores of rupees. Later it came to light that the Numaish was held without obtaining an NOC from the fire department.

The petitioner also sought action against the fire department and district fire officer of Hyderabad for allowing the society to run the exhibition without taking permission.

The bench made it clear that if the exhibition was to be held in future, it must be with all safety measures and precautions in place.

The court wanted details of the action plan from the collector, such as how the fire brigade vehicle will reach the spot and deal with a fire, arrangements made for entrance and exit of visitors in case of a mishap or a stampede, and so on.

...
Tags: telangana high court, fire safety
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

M.R. Vijayabaskar

Chennai: Special bus reservation counters to be opened today

The BBMP, which was also part of the survey, assured Bescom that action will be taken against the structure owners for violating the rule. (Representation Image)

Bengaluru: 7,500 buildings too close to power lines, notices issued

S.P.Velumani.

Release performance grant, TN urges Centre

Sadhu Kokila

Mysuru police get HC notice on actor Sadhu Kokila’s plea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Study to ease Hyderabad’s traffic woes buried

A senior GHMC official, on condition of anonymity, said that corporation would now conduct a fresh survey with a different agency, dropping LEA Associates.

Kukatpally is choking due to lack of public transport

With no RTC bus available, people took out their personal vehicle to commute to their offices in Gachibowli on Wednesday. (Photo: R. PAVAN)

Militants throw grenade at CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured

Photo: Representational image

‘Let’s get to know K Balagopal’

K. Balagopal

Hyderabad: Physicians want cheese labelled as carcinogenic

Cheese contains residues of the reproductive hormone oestrogen, which is given to cows so that they produce more milk. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham