Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 Special court reserv ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Special court reserves order on ED plea seeking extended custody of Chidambaram

ANI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after hearing arguments from both the sides.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted that Chidambaram had been confronted with documents showing beneficial ownership of his family members. (Photo: File)
 Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted that Chidambaram had been confronted with documents showing beneficial ownership of his family members. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking further seven-day custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after hearing arguments from both the sides.

 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted that Chidambaram had been confronted with documents showing beneficial ownership of his family members.

"We need further custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram as he needs to be confronted with more documentary evidence and statements of other persons which reveal certain discrepancies. We have substantial evidence to show and confront," Mehta told the court.

"We have asked him 65 questions," Mehta said, adding that Chidambaram was responding to their questions in a slow manner, which affected the interrogation procedure.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, strongly opposed the extension of custody and sought two days' interim bail for medical purposes.

Sibal submits that Chidambaram is facing serious health issues.

"They didn't confront him (Chidambaram) with any witness and even if they want to confront my client, he can come and join the probe. They didn't confront him with witnesses during this 7 days remand. You don't need custody to interrogate him," he told the court.

To this, the judge asked the solicitor general if Chidambaram can be confronted in judicial custody.

"You didn't confront him with witnesses and documents as of now? Is it possible to confront him in judicial custody?" Justice Kuhur said.

"In the interest of justice, at the last stage of the investigation, it would not be possible," Mehta told the court.

Opposing the same, Sibal said, "What they want to do? Beat up my client or go coercive?"

Kapil Sibal prayed that Chidambaram is released on interim bail for two days in case the request to send him to Hyderabad on medical grounds is not allowed.

Earlier today, Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking its response on Congress leader P Chidambaram's bail application in the matter.

The ED which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader had arrested him on October 16, following which he was remanded in custody by a special court till October 24.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, delhi court, inx media money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Modi said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience when they took over in 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra, Haryana people have reposed trust in BJP, its CMs: PM Modi

GoAir’s direct flight G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 9am and arrive in Malé at 11.15 am every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, the company said. (Photo: File)

GoAir to operate direct flights for Male from three metros five days a week in winter

Hence, the disputed land at Ayodhya became 'nazul' (government) land and the same position remains as on today which has been accepted by Muslim parties also, it said. (Photo: File)

SC allows Hindu litigant to file written note in Ayodhya case

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the US Congressional hearing on Kashmir was a reflection of lack of understanding about robust functioning of democratic institutions in India. (Representational image)

US hearing on Kashmir shows 'lack of understanding': India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Discussions should be held over who will be next Maharashtra CM: Uddhav Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating NCP's Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67 thousand votes, according to the Election Commission (EC). (Photo: ANI)

SC adjourns till tomorrow hearing on Karnataka rebel MLAs plea

Giri further submitted that Patel is still in Congress and that the disqualification doesn't apply to him and it has to be void. (Photo: File)

Woman dead, 2 others injured in Pakistan firing along LoC

Properties have also been damaged, they said, adding the Indian Army has effectively retaliated to the unprovoked aggression from the across the Line of Control. (Photo: Representational)

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet after election verdict

Though BJP's performance in the two states is below the mark in comparison to its show in 2014 elections, the party has created history. (Photo: File)

Goa CM Sawant should resign for failing to protect Mahadayi river; demands GFP

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham