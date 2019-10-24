Six Opposition MLAs Join BJP In Jharkhand

All the six legislators were inducted into the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Patna: Six MLAs belonging to Congress and other regional parties in Jharkhand joined the BJP on Wednesday.

The political development is being seen as a major boost to the BJP which has been making an effort to retain power in Jharkhand for the second term. All the six legislators were inducted into the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Sources claim that legislators who joined the BJP are likely to be fielded from their sitting constituencies during the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year. Among the six MLAs who joined BJP on Wednesday three are from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two from the Congress. One independent legislator also joined the saffron brigade along with others.