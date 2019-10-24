Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 Post result: We will ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Post result: We will work harder in both states; PM, Shah thanks voters

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
In Maharashtra, Modi said that a chief minister has completed full term for the first time in 50 years.
Modi said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience when they took over in 2014. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that people of Maharashtra and Haryana have reposed their trust in chief ministers of the two states and asserted that they will work even harder in the next five years to serve them.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi described the party's performance in Haryana, where it failed to win a majority, as "unprecedented" as he noted that its vote share had gone up to 36 per cent in the assembly election from 33 per cent in 2014. When governments often lose power after five years, it is remarkable that BJP dispensations in Maharashtra and Haryana have been given a fresh mandate for five years, the prime minister said.

 

Praising the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, he said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience when they took over in 2014.

In Maharashtra, Modi said that a chief minister has completed full term for the first time in 50 years and added that political stability is a must for an economically important state like it. The BJP-run states work "seamlessly" to implement central schemes while the opposition-ruled states are busier in renaming them, he added.

 

Tags: narendra modi, manohar lal khattar, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


