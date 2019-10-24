Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 Maharashtra Assembly ...
Maharashtra Assembly poll result 2019: BJP-Sena on course to retain power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 24, 2019, 7:56 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 11:36 am IST
BJP is leading in 99, Shiv Sena 61, Congress 41, NCP 49 and Independents are ahead in 15 seats as per trends available so far.
 (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looked on course to retaining power in Maharashtra as per trends available in 283 of the 288 Assembly seats. BJP is leading in 99, Shiv Sena 61, Congress 41, NCP 49 and Independents are ahead in 15 seats as per trends available so far.

Comparing to previous elections in which the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP won 122, 63, 42 and 41 seats respectively, the saffron party witnessed a downfall in the retaining the seats.

 

The 288 seats was a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the opposition coalition of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the ruling combine along with Shiv Sena debutant Aditya Thackeray.

The opposition camp, however, is banking on its crumpled unity between likes of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former CM Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, Congress state chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat among others.

For the Congress and the NCP, the 2014 election turned out to be disastrous as most of their MLAs were restricted to western Maharashtra – a key region for them this year.

Key poll issues for the BJP included the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, while the opposition was attempting to bring back the focus on local issues like drought, floods and economic slowdown.

According to the exit polls, in Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine will get 230 seats, the Congress-NCP 48 and others 11 of the 288-seat Assembly, predicted Times Now.

The India Today-Axis My India poll gave the BJP-Sena 166 to 194 seats, the Congress-NCP 72 to 90 and others 22 to 34.

The CNN-IPSOS predicted a whopping 243 for the BJP-Sena, 41 for Congress-NCP and 4 for others.

The TV9 Marathi-CICERO poll gave 197 to BJP-Sena, 75 to Congress-NCP and 16 to others.

Here are some crucial candidates in the fray:

Devendra Fadnavis: Fadnavis is seeking a fifth term as MLA from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency and second term as Chief Minister.

Ashok Chavan: Former Maharashtra CM contested from Bhokar in Nanded district.

Prithviraj Chavan: Fadnavi's another predecessor from Congress, Chavan is seeking a re-election from Karad South in the Satara district.

Aaditya Thackeray: Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief became the first Thackery to contest election since the inception of the Shiv Sena in the 60s.

The BJP had fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Sena contested 124 seats.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress fielded 147 candidates and its ally NCP 121.

Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had fielded 101 candidates.

As many as 1,400 independents were also in the fray.

The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

Of the 288 constituencies, the Nanded-South seat has the maximum 38 candidates, while Chiplun in Ratnagiri district has just three nominees.

...
