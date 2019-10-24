Kochi: Nun complaints of online harassment

Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine said the complaint was very grave and that the DGP and the cyber police would be asked to submit a report within 10 days.

Kochi: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been hauled up by the police on the charge of raping a nun, has not been sitting quiet after the event. The survivor nun has filed a complaint with the national and state women’s commissions stating that the bishop has been defaming her through social media platforms.

She accused him of promoting a YouTube channel, ‘Christian Times,’ making threatening contents against her.

Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine said the complaint was very grave and that the DGP and the cyber police would be asked to submit a report within 10 days. Stringent action would be initiated against him for defaming her, she said.

Meanwhile, the bishop has been summoned by the additional district sessions court at Kottayam to be personally present in the court for the trial of the rape case which will begin on November 11.