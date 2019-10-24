Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 Jagan's pilot p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan's pilot project to give tribal women, children nutritious food

ANI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 11:20 am IST
The pilot project would be implemented in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals in December.
This kit includes meals and eggs for 25 days, 200 ml of milk, 2 kg of of wheat flour in the first week, 0.5 kg groundnut chikkis in the second week, 0.5 kg of ragi flour and half a kg of jaggery in the third week and 0.5 kg of sesame seed sweetmeats in the fourth week. (Photo: File)
 This kit includes meals and eggs for 25 days, 200 ml of milk, 2 kg of of wheat flour in the first week, 0.5 kg groundnut chikkis in the second week, 0.5 kg of ragi flour and half a kg of jaggery in the third week and 0.5 kg of sesame seed sweetmeats in the fourth week. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to implement a pilot project to provide nutritious food to women, and children below six years of age in tribal and sub-plan areas.

The pilot project would be implemented in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals in December by providing nutritious food worth Rs 1,062 per month to each pregnant woman and also for post-delivery care.

 

Under the programme, YSR Bala Sanjeevini kits will also be given to women.

This kit includes meals and eggs for 25 days, 200 ml of milk, 2 kg of of wheat flour in the first week, 0.5 kg groundnut chikkis in the second week, 0.5 kg of ragi flour and half a kg of jaggery in the third week and 0.5 kg of sesame seed sweetmeats in the fourth week.

Similarly, each child below six years would be provided nutritious food worth Rs 560 each month.

Children below six years would be provided nutritious food through Anganwadi centres for 25 days in a month in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals which would include meals, eggs, 200 ml of milk and other dietary food.

As part of the pilot project, 36 tribal mandals have been identified with one in Srikakulam district, seven in Vizianagaram district, 11 each in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district and six in West Godavari district.

In total, 41 sub-plan mandals have been identified as part of the pilot project including 19 in Srikakulam, six in Visakhapatnam, four in East Godavari, three each in West Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool, and Guntur district.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, ysr bala sanjeevini kits, nutritious food
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses of the CBI and ED on bail pleas of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases. (Photo: File)

VVIP chopper scam: Delhi HC seeks CBI, ED response on Christian's bail pleas

(Photo: File)

‘How many days you want restrictions in J&K?’: Supreme Court asks Centre

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has

AAP attacks Maharashtra CM for 'shielding' corrupt politicians

The accused had garlanded BSP national coordinator Ramji Gautam and former state president Sitaram with shoes, and blackened their faces on Tuesday. They also made Gautam sit on a donkey, and paraded him and Sitaram outside the party office at Bani Park. (Photo: ANI)

7 held for garlanding BSP leaders with shoes, blackening faces, parading on donkey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘How many days you want restrictions in J&K?’: Supreme Court asks Centre

(Photo: File)

Haryana Assembly poll result 2019: BJP, Cong see neck-and-neck fight

(Photo: PTI)

7 held for garlanding BSP leaders with shoes, blackening faces, parading on donkey

The accused had garlanded BSP national coordinator Ramji Gautam and former state president Sitaram with shoes, and blackened their faces on Tuesday. They also made Gautam sit on a donkey, and paraded him and Sitaram outside the party office at Bani Park. (Photo: ANI)

BJP, Cong will not cross 40 mark, JJP will have key of Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

Asked whether his party will support BJP or Congress, he said,

‘I’m back,’ says Shivakumar as he walks out of Tihar jail after bail

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham