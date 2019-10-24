Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 Cops foil ABVP bid t ...
Cops foil ABVP bid to storm K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Oct 24, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Heavy police force was deployed in the surrounding areas of Pragathi Bhavan to avoid any untoward incident.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad logo
Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Wednesday tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in support of the ongoing TSRTC strike. Police, however, foiled their efforts. The activists and were taken into custody and shifted to Goshamahal stadium. Heavy police force was deployed in the surrounding areas of Pragathi Bhavan to avoid any untoward incident.

According to police, around 11 am, 152 members of the Telangana state wing of ABVP gathered near BB-I and raised slogans against the government, deman-ding that the problems of RTC employees be resolved soon.

 

The police took them into custody when they tried to barge into Pragathi Bhavan.

“They were taken into preventive custody since they gathered at the Chief Minister’s camp office without permission and were demanding to meet Mr Rao without taking an appointment. We wanted to ensure that they would not commit any cognisable offence” said police officials.

Panjagutta police booked a case under Section 151 CrPC and later in the evening released them on a personal bond.

