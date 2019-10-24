Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 BJP utilised social ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP utilised social media to the hilt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 24, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 1:21 am IST
For the elections of 2019, however, the Congress, along with other parties, also upped their game.
Vijayawada: “In Indian politics, social media was first used as a tool for campaigning five years ago during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where, by and large, the Narendra Modi led-BJP dominated the conversation and aced the social media game. For the elections of 2019, however, the Congress, along with other parties, also upped their game with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, initially slow in joining social media, building up a huge social media following post-2015.

In an attempt to reach out to their potential voters, almost all the major political parties established their own social media teams, or ‘cyber warriors,’ and massively used the social media to spread their message,” said the report.

 

