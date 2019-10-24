BJP Parliamentary Board to meet after election verdict

Though BJP's performance in the two states is below the mark in comparison to its show in 2014 elections, the party has created history. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP Parliamentary Board would meet here on Thursday evening after the party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena and its emergence as the single-largest party in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address party workers at the party headquarters.

Though BJP's performance in the two states is below the mark in comparison to its show in 2014 elections, the party has created history. It will be the first time that Maharashtra will have the BJP chief minister for the second successive term in office.

The party is also likely to have a second successive term in the office in Haryana.

The party appears to short of seven seats for a majority in the state, according to latest trends from the Election Commission. It is in a position to form the government with the support of independents and other parties.

The party had fought the assembly election for return of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister in Maharashtra and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana.

