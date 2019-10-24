Nation Current Affairs 24 Oct 2019 BJP, Cong will not c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP, Cong will not cross 40 mark, JJP will have key of Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

ANI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 9:24 am IST
The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates is sealed will be decided today. The state went to Assembly polls on October 21.
Asked whether his party will support BJP or Congress, he said, "Let the result come. We have decided to hold a meeting of MLAs. We will take a decision on this after holding discussions will all of them." (Photo: ANI)
 Asked whether his party will support BJP or Congress, he said, "Let the result come. We have decided to hold a meeting of MLAs. We will take a decision on this after holding discussions will all of them." (Photo: ANI)

Jind: As counting of votes has begun for Haryana Assembly elections, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said that both BJP and Congress will not cross the 40 mark in the state and JJP will have the key of the State Assembly.

"Na BJP, na Congress 40 paar karegi, satta ki chaabi JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) ke haath mein hogi (Neither BJP, nor Congress will cross 40 seats. The JJP will have the key to form the government)," Chautala told media here.

 

"JJP will have the key of Vidhan Sabha of Haryana. Time will tell you more... Haryana wants change," he stated.

Asked whether his party will support BJP or Congress, he said, "Let the result come. We have decided to hold a meeting of MLAs. We will take a decision on this after holding discussions will all of them."

The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates is sealed will be decided today. The state went to Assembly polls on October 21.

According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1,064 male and 105 female candidates are in the fray.

Ninety candidates are from the BJP, 87 from the BSP, four from the CPI, seven from the CPI-M, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal, 375 Independent and 434 other candidates.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: haryana assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress, jjp, dushyant chautala
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses of the CBI and ED on bail pleas of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases. (Photo: File)

VVIP chopper scam: Delhi HC seeks CBI, ED response on Christian's bail pleas

This kit includes meals and eggs for 25 days, 200 ml of milk, 2 kg of of wheat flour in the first week, 0.5 kg groundnut chikkis in the second week, 0.5 kg of ragi flour and half a kg of jaggery in the third week and 0.5 kg of sesame seed sweetmeats in the fourth week. (Photo: File)

Jagan's pilot project to give tribal women, children nutritious food

(Photo: File)

‘How many days you want restrictions in J&K?’: Supreme Court asks Centre

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has

AAP attacks Maharashtra CM for 'shielding' corrupt politicians



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘I’m back,’ says Shivakumar as he walks out of Tihar jail after bail

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case. (Photo: File)

Haryana Assembly poll result 2019: Khattar, Hooda lead in early trends

(Representional Image)

After abrogation of Article 370, J&K set for first-ever local body polls

Leh and Kargil districts together account for 74 candidates, 38 from Kargil and 36 from Leh.Five candidates are in the fray from Srinagar district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Maharashtra Assembly poll result 2019: BJP, Sena lead in early trends

(Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Special bus reservation counters to be opened today

M.R. Vijayabaskar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham