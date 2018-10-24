Will talk to Pak if it shuns abetting terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Home minister, Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday said India was ready to resume peace talks with Pakistan but reiterated “terror and dialogue can never go together.” While addressing a press conference at the end of his daylong visit of Srinagar for an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the home minister said that New Delhi is ready to talk to anyone to resolve the issues.

“There is no bar on holding dialogue but there is a condition from our side for it. They (Pakistan) should, at least, see that they can’t sponsor and promote terrorism directed against India and, at the same time, also talk about holding dialogue with us. The two things can’t go together,” Mr. Singh said.

The Home Minister’s assertions came hours after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh said that his country is hoping to resume efforts to improve ties with India after the national elections in India next year.

He said, “One thing Pakistan needs more than any other country right now is peace and security.” The Home Minister said that Pakistan should assure India that it will not do anything to promote terrorism in the country (India). “If you talk about India we made broad effort to improve relations with Pakistan. Our Prime Minister broke all protocols and went to Pakistan to meet its Prime Minister but nothing positive came from their side,” Mr Singh said.