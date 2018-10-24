search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Those who sing Vande Mataram are anti-India: Prakash Ambedkar

ANI
Published Oct 24, 2018, 9:05 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 9:05 am IST
'If I sing Jana Gana Mana, I'm anti-India; if I sing Vande Mataram, I'm true Indian? Who are you to give these certificates?' Ambedkar said.
Last month, Prakash Ambedkar had announced an alliance with Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)
 Last month, Prakash Ambedkar had announced an alliance with Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Prabhani (Maharashtra): Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar and chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh alleged that those who sing Vande Mataram are anti-India.

"If I sing Jana Gana Mana then I am anti-India and if I sing Vande Mataram then I am a true Indian? Who are you to give these certificates? I allege that those who sing Vande Mataram are anti-India," he claimed on Monday.

 

Last month, Prakash Ambedkar had announced an alliance with Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

In August last year, Owaisi had termed the compulsion of singing Vande Mataram as 'unconstitutional' and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of spreading Hindutva and destroying secularism from the nation.

...
Tags: prakash ambedkar, br ambedkar, bharipa bahujan mahasangh, anti-indians, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Parbhani




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Board pooh-poohs documentary

Photographs of Indian players including Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and L. Balaji have appeared with ICC's most wanted man Aneel Munawar in the latest documentary released by the Doha-based Al Jazeera. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: 'Favourite MSD' back where it all began, again

The 37-year-old MS Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning former captain now, walked in, saw the pitch and briefly chatted with groundsmen on the eve of the second One-day International between India and West Indies. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

US first female SC justice O'Connor has dementia, here's information on disease

She voted with the liberal-leaning justices to defend the right to have an abortion. (Photo: AP)
 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'No such thing exists': Mixed reactions to green firecrackers SC order

Social media, however, had a different take on the 'green crackers', with a large number of jokes and memes doing the rounds, including some associating the green colour with certain political parties. (Representational Image | File)

For 'transparency in public life', Amit Shah donates Rs 1000 to PM Modi's app

'Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking micro donations from our karyakartas and well wishers through the NaMo app. You can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000,' Shah tweeted. (Photo: File)

'You're stalling everything': Supreme Court raps Centre over Delhi sealing

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on October 31. (Photo: File)

CBI chief Alok Verma, deputy sent on leave, Nageshwar Rao takes over

The CBI building has been sealed and neither the staff nor outsiders are being allowed. (Photo: cbi.gov.in)

Blast inside Army brigade headquarters as Pakistan violates ceasefire

'Pakistani troops fired rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and small arms at around 1035 hours during ceasefire violation. One round landed on a barrel type store shelter in Poonch causing it to catch fire,' Jammu-based defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said on Tuesday evening. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham