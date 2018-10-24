search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rayudu fifties put India in control
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'CBI chief Alok Verma removed as he wanted to probe Rafale deal': Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
CBI Director Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been 'divested of all powers' amid an ongoing spat between them.
'Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out,' Rahul Gandhi charged. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)
 'Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out,' Rahul Gandhi charged. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday alleged that CBI Director Alok Verma was forcibly sent on leave as he was collecting documents relating to the Rafale 'scam'.

CBI Director Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been "divested of all powers" amid an ongoing spat between them.

 

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam. He was forcibly sent on leave". "The Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out," he charged.

 

 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has dismissed as "rubbish" allegations that Verma was removed because he wanted to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal. He said the government's decision to remove Verma and Asthana is based on the Central Vigilance Commission's recommendations.

The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the Rafale deal. The government has vehemently rejected all allegations.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, cbi director alok verma, rafale scam, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kate glitters in Diana's diamond Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara at state banquet

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled old school Hollywood glamour in a flattering blue gown by her favourite designer Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @KensingtonRoyal )
 

Struggling to get out of bed in morning is medical condition, not laziness

Self-proclaimed sufferers of dysania, also known as clinomania, insist the disorder is very real - despite it not being recognised. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spec Comparison: Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

With its launch, the competition in this segment has grown fiercer making it even more tough for buyers to zero-in on any one product.
 

3 Indian-Americans named in Time Magazine's 'health care 50' list

At not even 30, Divya Nag is leading Apple's special projects focusing on health. (Photo: divyanag.com)
 

Ind vs WI: After beating Ganguly, Rohit Sharma could break Sachin Tendulkar's record

The right-handed opener currently stands on the 8th spot in the list of batsmen with most sixes in ODI after already surpassing Sourav Ganguly's record of 190 sixes in the opening match. (Photo: AP)
 

LIVE| Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rayudu fifties put India in control

Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'CBI has now become BBI - BJP Bureau of Investigation': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee renamed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as the 'BJP Bureau of Investigation'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sabarimala temple board not to file report in SC on prevailing situation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised Sabarimala temple head priest and Pandalam Royal family on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Panic move, shoddy cover up: Oppn attacks govt after CBI chief, no. 2 sent on leave

Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the government for CBI Director Alok Verma's removal amid an escalating feud between him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File | AP)

30-yr-old Tamil Nadu man arrested for suspected links with ISIS

NIA on Tuesday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu as conspirator for his suspected links with Islamic State terrorist group. (Representational Image)

CBI reshuffles team probing Asthana case, order issued in 'public interest'

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham