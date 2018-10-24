'CBI chief Alok Verma removed as he wanted to probe Rafale deal': Rahul Gandhi

'Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out,' Rahul Gandhi charged. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday alleged that CBI Director Alok Verma was forcibly sent on leave as he was collecting documents relating to the Rafale 'scam'.

CBI Director Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been "divested of all powers" amid an ongoing spat between them.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam. He was forcibly sent on leave". "The Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out," he charged.

CBI चीफ आलोक वर्मा राफेल घोटाले के कागजात इकट्ठा कर रहे थे। उन्हें जबरदस्ती छुट्टी पर भेज दिया गया।



प्रधानमंत्री का मैसेज एकदम साफ है जो भी राफेल के इर्द गिर्द आएगा- हटा दिया जाएगा, मिटा दिया जाएगा।



देश और संविधान खतरे में हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has dismissed as "rubbish" allegations that Verma was removed because he wanted to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal. He said the government's decision to remove Verma and Asthana is based on the Central Vigilance Commission's recommendations.

The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the Rafale deal. The government has vehemently rejected all allegations.