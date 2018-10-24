search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala nun rape case: CLA demands re-postmortem of body of Fr Kuriakose

Fr Kuriakkose Kattuthara
 Fr Kuriakkose Kattuthara

Kozhikode: Catholic Laymen’s Association (CLA) demanded on Tuesday demanded a re-postmortem on the body of Fr Kuriakose Kattuthara who died in Jalandhar mysteriously.

CLA secretary M.L. George in a press release said that since he made a statement against bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape investigation, he was under tremendous pressure from various quarters to change it.

 

He had also received a death threat over the phone, and his house stoned. “We are afraid that the dead priest may not get justice from the Jalandhar police that had earlier proved its obedience to the tainted bishop,” it says.

A key witness in the case, he had said that at least two nuns had earlier complained against the bishop’s sexual overtures that forced them to leave the congregation.

The exposure of Fr Kattuthara had put the diocese in a fix which had to come out dismissing the allegations.

His elder brother Joy Kurien had also made such an allegation. 

