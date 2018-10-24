Former PhD scholar-turned-terrorist among 2 killed in encounter in J&K

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Suthu Kothair locality of Nowgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours, a police official said. (Representational Image | ANI)

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Suthu Kothair locality of Nowgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours, a police official said.

He said the militants opened fire on security forces during the search operation, triggering a gunbattle in which two ultras were killed.

The slain militants have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, a PhD scholar who had joined the militant ranks, and Asif Ahmad, the official said. "The standard operating procedures were followed during the operation and there was no collateral damage during the encounter," he added.

The official said incriminating material besides arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Clashes broke out between protestors and security forces soon after the encounter ended, he said, adding the law enforcing agencies were engaged in pitched battles with the stone pelters for the most part of the day.

Authorities snapped mobile internet services in the city and shut educational institutions as a precautionary measure.