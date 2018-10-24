Kannada film Thithi writer Ere Gowda too in #MeToo

Bengaluru: The latest to face the #MeToo heat is Ere Gowda, writer of National Award winning Kannada film Thithi, who is accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous woman and an aspiring film-maker.

The post has been shared by Gurvinder, also an award-winning filmmaker. It describes the ordeal the young woman faced at the hands of Ere Gowda after she came to Bengaluru in search of a mentor to learn the process of scriptwriting.

The woman said that the incident occurred at the house of Ere Gowda’s friend, while she stayed at his home overnight, as he was working on his film Balekempa.

“...Ere came back and lay down beside me. He came near me and tried to kiss. I told him that I am not interested and pushed him away. That was the start of it. He would put his hand on my chest. I would push it away,” she said.

“The hand would come back. When I look back now, I know that if I had texted my friend and asked him to come, he would have come. But at that moment, I was petrified," she writes.

"Ere was tall and much stronger than me. I did not want to piss him off for I knew that I wouldn't be able to fight him. My body had gone into survival mode. I knew that I just want to get through this one night. And so it went on. He would try to remove my bra. I would try to push him off. He kept coming back," she recounts, adding graphic details on how he came on to her.

"I thought that it is over. But he came back .... By now, I was dead inside. Not a word or cry came out," the young woman wrote, explaining how the Harvey Weinstein incidents inspired her to come out with the alleged sexual attack of that one night. Ere Gowda is yet to respond to these allegations.

