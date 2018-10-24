search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kannada film Thithi writer Ere Gowda too in #MeToo

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 24, 2018, 2:58 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 2:58 am IST
Ere Gowda is accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous woman and an aspiring film-maker.
Ere Gowda
 Ere Gowda

Bengaluru: The latest to face the #MeToo heat is Ere Gowda, writer of National Award winning Kannada film Thithi, who is accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous woman and an aspiring film-maker.

The post has been shared by Gurvinder, also an award-winning filmmaker. It describes the ordeal the young woman faced at the hands of Ere Gowda after she came to Bengaluru in search of a mentor to learn the process of scriptwriting.  

 

The woman said that the incident occurred at the house of Ere Gowda’s friend, while she stayed at his home overnight, as he was working on his film Balekempa.

“...Ere came back and lay down beside me. He came near me and tried to kiss. I told him that I am not interested and pushed him away. That was the start of it. He would put his hand on my chest. I would push it away,” she said.

“The hand would come back. When I look back now, I know that if I had texted my friend and asked him to come, he would have come. But at that moment, I was petrified," she writes.

"Ere was tall and much stronger than me. I did not want to piss him off for I knew that I wouldn't be able to fight him. My body had gone into survival mode. I knew that I just want to get through this one night. And so it went on. He would try to remove my bra. I would try to push him off. He kept coming back," she recounts, adding graphic details on how he came on to her.

"I thought that it is over. But he came back .... By now, I was dead inside. Not a word or cry came out," the young woman wrote, explaining how the Harvey Weinstein incidents inspired her to come out with the alleged sexual attack of that one night. Ere Gowda is yet to respond to these allegations.

B01

...
Tags: #metoo, ere gowda, thithi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record; find out more

The Delhi cricketer has so far aggregated 889 ODI runs this year, and is fourth in terms of the leading 50-over run-getters in 2018, which is led by Jonny Bairstow (1025 runs). (Photo: AFP)
 

Mars likely to have enough oxygen for life support

The new research was made possible by the discovery by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover of manganese oxides. (Photo: AFP)
 

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5-judge bench to decide on collegium for CEC

Supreme Court

J&K recalls Urdu Bhagvad Gita in schools order

Bhagvad Gita

My party is no place for the corrupt, says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

Sharad Pawar says no ’19 pre-poll alliance

Sharad Pawar

Health worries affected sale of fireworks

The timing by SC verdict and the demand for green firecrackers have left many of the traders clueless. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham