search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

For 'transparency in public life', Amit Shah donates Rs 1000 to PM Modi's app

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2018, 8:43 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 8:43 am IST
BJP President Amit Shah also donated Rs 1,000 and posted the receipt on Twitter.
'Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking micro donations from our karyakartas and well wishers through the NaMo app. You can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000,' Shah tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking micro donations from our karyakartas and well wishers through the NaMo app. You can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000,' Shah tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday called upon his party's workers and well-wishers to donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000 to the organisation through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app as part of an initiative to usher in transparency in public life.

He also donated Rs 1,000 and posted the receipt on Twitter.

 

"Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking micro donations from our karyakartas and well wishers through the NaMo app. You can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000," he tweeted.

"As a BJP karyakarta myself, I have donated an amount of Rs 1,000 to the party through NM app. I appeal to all our karyakartas and well wishers to join the initiative for bringing in transparency in public life and donate using either NM app or at donations.narendramodi.in," Shah added.

Union minister Sushma Swaraj had on Tuesday donated an amount of Rs 1000.

She said probity is essential in public life.

Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party has always been a strong advocate of transparency and probity in public life, "values it has lived up to by providing an honest and transparent government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

...
Tags: bjp, amit shah, pm modi, namo app, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Board pooh-poohs documentary

Photographs of Indian players including Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and L. Balaji have appeared with ICC's most wanted man Aneel Munawar in the latest documentary released by the Doha-based Al Jazeera. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: 'Favourite MSD' back where it all began, again

The 37-year-old MS Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning former captain now, walked in, saw the pitch and briefly chatted with groundsmen on the eve of the second One-day International between India and West Indies. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

US first female SC justice O'Connor has dementia, here's information on disease

She voted with the liberal-leaning justices to defend the right to have an abortion. (Photo: AP)
 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'You're stalling everything': Supreme Court raps Centre over Delhi sealing

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on October 31. (Photo: File)

CBI chief Alok Verma, deputy sent on leave, Nageshwar Rao takes over

The CBI building has been sealed and neither the staff nor outsiders are being allowed. (Photo: cbi.gov.in)

Blast inside Army brigade headquarters as Pakistan violates ceasefire

'Pakistani troops fired rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and small arms at around 1035 hours during ceasefire violation. One round landed on a barrel type store shelter in Poonch causing it to catch fire,' Jammu-based defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said on Tuesday evening. (Representational Image)

2 killed, 17 injured in stampede at foot overbridge in Bengal's Howrah

State minister Arup Roy said that 17 others were injured in the incident, of whom some were in a serious condition and were being treated at Howrah General Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Foreigners married to Indians now eligible for OCI card: Government

In a notification, the ministry said a person, who is a foreign-origin spouse of a citizen of India or of an OCI cardholder, and who fulfil the laid down conditions shall be eligible to apply for registration as OCI card holder.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham