search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Disqualified AIADMK MLAs check-in at resort ahead of Madras HC verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 24, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 11:51 am IST
All the disqualified MLAs are supporters of jailed and ousted AIADMK chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.
The disqualified MLAs took a holy dip in river Thamarabarani before moving to the resort. (Photo: DC)
 The disqualified MLAs took a holy dip in river Thamarabarani before moving to the resort. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The ‘resort politics’ in Tamil Nadu is back with most of the 18 disqualified MLAs of the AIADMK being moved to a resort at Courtallam in the Tirunelveli district, about 600 kilometres from Chennai as politics heat up in the state with speculations that the Madras High Court might decide their take up their disqualification case this week.

All the disqualified MLAs are supporters of jailed and ousted AIADMK chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

 

The disqualified MLAs took a holy dip in river Thamarabarani before moving to the resort.

Barring P Vetrivel, the MLAs are likely to remain holed up at the resort till the verdict comes out.

The move to shift the disqualified legislators to a resort is seen as an attempt to prevent any poaching by the AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

The lawmakers were disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal in September last year, invoking the anti-defection law after they wrote to the state Governor seeking the replacement of Palanisamy as chief minister. Their letter had also stated that they are not withdrawing their support to the AIADMK government.

Should the court set aside the Speaker's order, these 18 members would turn legislators who could potentially bring down the present AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in June, a two-judge bench of the Madras High Court had given a split verdict.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing ‘resort politics’ ever since the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. After the rebellion by O Panneerselvam in February, 2017, the MLAs owing allegiance to VK Sasikala-led AIADMK faction were moved to Koovathur resort on the outskirts of Chennai.

When Panneerselvam merged his faction with chief minister Palanisamy’s group, Sasikala's nephew, Dhinakaran took 19 MLAs supporting them to Puducherry first and then to Coorg, after submitting a memorandum seeking a change of chief minister.

Currently, with 20 seats vacant - including the 18 disqualified legislators - the Tamil Nadu Assembly has a total strength of only 214 in the 234 member house; with 116 legislators, the ruling AIADMK is well above the half way mark of 107.

...
Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, madras high court, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cell-sized robots to help detect diseases

The key to making such tiny devices, which the team calls "syncells" (short for synthetic cells), in large quantities lies in controlling the natural fracturing process of atomically-thin, brittle materials. (Image: Felice Frankel / Via: MIT News)
 

Indian firms overly confident about their cybersecurity: Survey

88 percent of Indian firms surveyed said they are better prepared for data breaches than their competitors.
 

Taking hot bath twice a week is better than exercise for treating depression

Although the exact causes of depression are not certain, it is believed a disrupted circadian rhythm – or body clock – could be to blame. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

PM Modi has been conferred with Prize for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. (Photo: File)
 

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

Check Point’s latest Global Threat Index reveals a near four-fold increase in cryptomining malware targeting iPhone users.
 

New tuberculosis drug cures 8 in 10 patients

Tuberculosis killed at least 1.7 million people in 2017, according to the WHO, making the airborne infection the world's deadliest infectious disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI infighting LIVE updates: SC to hear Alok Verma's petition on Friday

The Supreme Court has accepted Alok Verma's petition. It has agreed to take up his hearing on Friday, October 26. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

PM Modi has been conferred with Prize for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. (Photo: File)

Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Nowgam, internet suspended

The militants opened fire on security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which two ultras were killed. (Photo: Representational | File)

Those who sing Vande Mataram are anti-India: Prakash Ambedkar

Last month, Prakash Ambedkar had announced an alliance with Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

'No such thing exists': Mixed reactions to green firecrackers SC order

Social media, however, had a different take on the 'green crackers', with a large number of jokes and memes doing the rounds, including some associating the green colour with certain political parties. (Representational Image | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham