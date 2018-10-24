Disqualified AIADMK MLAs check-in at resort ahead of Madras HC verdict

The disqualified MLAs took a holy dip in river Thamarabarani before moving to the resort. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The ‘resort politics’ in Tamil Nadu is back with most of the 18 disqualified MLAs of the AIADMK being moved to a resort at Courtallam in the Tirunelveli district, about 600 kilometres from Chennai as politics heat up in the state with speculations that the Madras High Court might decide their take up their disqualification case this week.

All the disqualified MLAs are supporters of jailed and ousted AIADMK chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

The disqualified MLAs took a holy dip in river Thamarabarani before moving to the resort.

Barring P Vetrivel, the MLAs are likely to remain holed up at the resort till the verdict comes out.

The move to shift the disqualified legislators to a resort is seen as an attempt to prevent any poaching by the AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

The lawmakers were disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal in September last year, invoking the anti-defection law after they wrote to the state Governor seeking the replacement of Palanisamy as chief minister. Their letter had also stated that they are not withdrawing their support to the AIADMK government.

Should the court set aside the Speaker's order, these 18 members would turn legislators who could potentially bring down the present AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in June, a two-judge bench of the Madras High Court had given a split verdict.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing ‘resort politics’ ever since the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. After the rebellion by O Panneerselvam in February, 2017, the MLAs owing allegiance to VK Sasikala-led AIADMK faction were moved to Koovathur resort on the outskirts of Chennai.

When Panneerselvam merged his faction with chief minister Palanisamy’s group, Sasikala's nephew, Dhinakaran took 19 MLAs supporting them to Puducherry first and then to Coorg, after submitting a memorandum seeking a change of chief minister.

Currently, with 20 seats vacant - including the 18 disqualified legislators - the Tamil Nadu Assembly has a total strength of only 214 in the 234 member house; with 116 legislators, the ruling AIADMK is well above the half way mark of 107.