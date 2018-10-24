search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rayudu fifties put India in control
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'CBI has now become BBI - BJP Bureau of Investigation': Mamata Banerjee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 24, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
'CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) -- very unfortunate!' Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee renamed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as the 'BJP Bureau of Investigation'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee renamed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as the 'BJP Bureau of Investigation'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday renamed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as the "BJP Bureau of Investigation".

Commenting on the ongoing CBI controversy, the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted, "CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) -- very unfortunate!"

 

 

 

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday asked CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana to go on leave as the rift in the country's top investigating agency started getting murkier over bribery allegations.

The Centre also directed Joint Director M Nageswara Rao to "look after the duties and functions of the CBI Director".

...
Tags: central bureau of investigation (cbi), mamata banerjee, alok verma
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kate glitters in Diana's diamond Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara at state banquet

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled old school Hollywood glamour in a flattering blue gown by her favourite designer Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @KensingtonRoyal )
 

Struggling to get out of bed in morning is medical condition, not laziness

Self-proclaimed sufferers of dysania, also known as clinomania, insist the disorder is very real - despite it not being recognised. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spec Comparison: Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

With its launch, the competition in this segment has grown fiercer making it even more tough for buyers to zero-in on any one product.
 

3 Indian-Americans named in Time Magazine's 'health care 50' list

At not even 30, Divya Nag is leading Apple's special projects focusing on health. (Photo: divyanag.com)
 

Ind vs WI: After beating Ganguly, Rohit Sharma could break Sachin Tendulkar's record

The right-handed opener currently stands on the 8th spot in the list of batsmen with most sixes in ODI after already surpassing Sourav Ganguly's record of 190 sixes in the opening match. (Photo: AP)
 

LIVE| Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rayudu fifties put India in control

Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabarimala temple board not to file report in SC on prevailing situation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised Sabarimala temple head priest and Pandalam Royal family on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Panic move, shoddy cover up: Oppn attacks govt after CBI chief, no. 2 sent on leave

Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the government for CBI Director Alok Verma's removal amid an escalating feud between him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File | AP)

30-yr-old Tamil Nadu man arrested for suspected links with ISIS

NIA on Tuesday arrested a man from Tamil Nadu as conspirator for his suspected links with Islamic State terrorist group. (Representational Image)

CBI reshuffles team probing Asthana case, order issued in 'public interest'

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File)

After Amritsar tragedy, railway police pitches for fencing tracks

Fifty-nine people were mowed down by a train on October 19 when they were standing on the tracks to watch Dussehra celebrations near Amritsar. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham