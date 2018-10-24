'CBI has now become BBI - BJP Bureau of Investigation': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee renamed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as the 'BJP Bureau of Investigation'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday renamed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) as the "BJP Bureau of Investigation".

Commenting on the ongoing CBI controversy, the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted, "CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) -- very unfortunate!"

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday asked CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana to go on leave as the rift in the country's top investigating agency started getting murkier over bribery allegations.

The Centre also directed Joint Director M Nageswara Rao to "look after the duties and functions of the CBI Director".