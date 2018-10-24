Passenger boat carrying Maharashtra chief secy capsizes off Mumbai coast

The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying several senior officials of the state government, including state chief secretary. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: A passenger boat with 25 onboard capsized near Shivaji Smarak in Mumbai’s Nariman point reportedly after hitting a rock on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, all passengers have been rescued.

The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying several senior officials of the state government, including state chief secretary.

Immediately after the accident, two hovercrafts and two choppers were sent to carry out rescue operations, reports added.

Further details are awaited.