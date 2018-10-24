search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: Windies lose Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Passenger boat carrying Maharashtra chief secy capsizes off Mumbai coast

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 24, 2018, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
The boat with 25 onboard capsized near Shivaji Smarak in Mumbai’s Nariman point; all passengers have been rescued.
The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying several senior officials of the state government, including state chief secretary. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying several senior officials of the state government, including state chief secretary. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: A passenger boat with 25 onboard capsized near Shivaji Smarak in Mumbai’s Nariman point reportedly after hitting a rock on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, all passengers have been rescued.

 

The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying several senior officials of the state government, including state chief secretary.

Immediately after the accident, two hovercrafts and two choppers were sent to carry out rescue operations, reports added.

Further details are awaited.

...
Tags: boat capsized, mumbai coast, shivaji smarak, maharashtra chief secretary
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 iPhones mean nothing: Apple

Nonetheless, despite the XR not meaning anything, Apple considers it one of the most important products in recent years.
 

Lavender can be safer alternative to anti-anxiety drugs as it helps people relax

Around 40 per cent people globally suffer from anxiety at some point in their lives (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs WI: Twitterati goes berserk as Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10000 ODI runs

Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar as the highest scoring Indian against West Indies in ODIs, going past his 1573 run mark. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple offers a range of iPhones, from $450 to $1,100

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone XR in New York. The new XR phone has a larger display and loses the home button to make room for more screen. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Facebook simplifies Messenger app

Messenger is part of Facebook's effort to expand outside the social network — particularly when it comes to staying relevant to mobile lifestyles and younger people, who have been moving away from the service.
 

Virat Kohli dethrones Sachin Tendulkar, becomes fastest to 10000 ODI runs

Kohli now becomes the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to join the 10000-run ODI club. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unocoin co-founder installs Bitcoin ATM kiosk in Bengaluru mall; arrested

Harish, who had set up his firm Unocoin Technologies Private Limited to undertake business in virtual currency, had inaugurated the ATM kiosk in a city mall last week. (Photo: Twitter | @Unocoin)

Govt sets up Group of Ministers to look into sexual harassment at work place

The GoM has been set up in the wake of #MeToo movement where several women have publicly named people who had harassed them at their workplace. (Photo: File)

Former PhD scholar-turned-terrorist among 2 killed in encounter in J&K

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Suthu Kothair locality of Nowgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours, a police official said. (Representational Image | ANI)

Alok Verma did not cooperate with CVC, failed to produce records: Govt

The CVC also observed that the CBI director has been non-cooperative, non-compliant with the requirements/directions and has created willful obstructions in the functioning of the commission. (Photo: File)

Congress flays Kerala CM Vijayan for remarks against Sabarimala head priest

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that CM Vijayan was threatening the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, because it was not acting as per his orders. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham