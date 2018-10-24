search on deccanchronicle.com
Award-winning cop nabbed for taking bribe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 24, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 2:27 am IST
The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the sub-inspector while he was accepting Rs 50,000.
M. Sarangapani
Hyderabad: M. Sarangapani, a sub-inspector serving with the Mirchowk police station was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths, accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. Ironically, the accused cop was recently awarded and given the title ‘Key performance indicator’ for solving cases in a short span.

After the arrest, pictures of him receiving the appreciation letter from TS director general of police went viral.

 

The sleuths of Anti- Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the cop while he was accepting Rs 50,000 from a person against whom a case of cheating was registered following a court-referred complainant. The bribe amount was reportedly the first instalment. In total, Rs 2 lakh were demanded.

A police constable K. Kiran Kumar who allegedly worked as his conduit (mediator) carried the money from complainant Kotte Anil Kumar ex-employee of HPCL,Amberpet. The cop demanded a bribe to perform his duty ‘improperly’, that is recovering the amount due to the complainant from the accused in a case of cheating.

According to the police, the complainant invested Rs 37 lakh in a chit fund company that  allegedly cheated the complainant. He filed a  case in the court and the court referred the complainant to the police station. 

The S-I and constable were produced before the ACB special court.

Tags: mirchowk police station, anti corruption bureau, bribe
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




