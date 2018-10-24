search on deccanchronicle.com
Alok Verma did not cooperate with CVC, failed to produce records: Govt

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 4:29 pm IST
Verma did not cooperate with the Central Vigilance Commission and defended its decision to send him on leave.
The CVC also observed that the CBI director has been non-cooperative, non-compliant with the requirements/directions and has created willful obstructions in the functioning of the commission. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The government Wednesday claimed that ousted CBI Director Alok Verma was not cooperating with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and defended its decision to send him on leave, saying that an "extra-ordinary and unprecedented" situation had arisen due to "grave allegations of corruption" against senior functionaries of the agency.

The environment of faction feud in the CBI has reached its peak, leading to a potential loss of its credibility and reputation of the premier investigating agency besides vitiating the work environment of the organization which has deep and visible impact on the overall governance. 

 

In a long statement, the government said the CVC, on receipt of a complaint on August 24, 2018 containing various allegations against the senior functionaries of the CBI, has served three notices under Section 11 of the CVC Act, 2003 on September 11 on the CBI director to produce files and documents before the commission on September 14. 

Various opportunities were given to produce such records and after several adjournments, the CBI assured the commission on September 24 of furnishing them within three weeks. 

"Despite repeated assurances and reminders, the Director, CBI, failed to furnish the records/files before the commission. The CVC has observed that Director, CBI, has not been cooperating in making available records/files sought by the commission relating to serious allegations," the statement read. 

The CVC has also observed that the CBI director has been non-cooperative, non-compliant with the requirements/directions and has created willful obstructions in the functioning of the commission which is a constitutional body. 

...
