search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2 killed, 17 injured in stampede at foot overbridge in Bengal's Howrah

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2018, 8:08 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 8:08 am IST
Incident occurred at foot overbridge at Santragachi station when an express train and 2 EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time.
State minister Arup Roy said that 17 others were injured in the incident, of whom some were in a serious condition and were being treated at Howrah General Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 State minister Arup Roy said that 17 others were injured in the incident, of whom some were in a serious condition and were being treated at Howrah General Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: Two persons were killed and 17 injured in a stampede on a foot overbridge at the Santragachi railway station in West Bengal's Howrah on Tuesday evening after announcements were made about simultaneous arrival of trains on platforms connected by the overbridge.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm between platform numbers two and three at Santragachi station in Howrah when Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived there around the same time and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

 

Shalimar-Vishakhapatnam Express and Santragachi-Chennai Express were also scheduled to arrive shortly, Ghosh said.

A large number of passengers had deboarded and many others were trying to reach their trains at the same time, leading to rush on the foot overbridge that connected the platforms.

"Two persons have died in the stampede at Santragachi this evening," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the station after the incident, said.

State minister Arup Roy said that 17 others were injured in the incident, of whom some were in a serious condition and were being treated at Howrah General Hospital.

Railway officials, however, said that 12 persons were injured.

Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured from the state government.

The chief minister alleged that "negligence and callousness" on the part of Railways led to the accident and there should be more internal coordination to prevent such a situation.

The incident comes days after the Amritsar tragedy when a festive crowd that spilled onto the rail tracks during effigy burning on Dussehra was run over by a train, leaving nearly 60 people dead.

"I feel there is a gap in coordination and Railways should look into it, they should have given some time gap between the arrival of two trains when the passengers have to change platforms," Chief Minister Banerjee said.

"Such situations occur due to negligence and callousness. Railways should act in a more responsible way," Banerjee, who is a former Railway minister, said.

"Safety and security cannot be compromised," Banerjee asserted and added that Railways did not seek any help from the state government during the festive season for crowd management.

Banerjee, who went to the station from a Durga Puja immersion carnival in the city, said that the state government will hold an administrative inquiry.

Several express trains stop at the station, apart from numerous local trains.

Thousands of people use the station every day since it is easier to travel to and from south and central Kolkata from Santragachi.

...
Tags: santragachi railway station, santragachi stampede, mamata banerjee, amritsar train tragedy
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record; find out more

The Delhi cricketer has so far aggregated 889 ODI runs this year, and is fourth in terms of the leading 50-over run-getters in 2018, which is led by Jonny Bairstow (1025 runs). (Photo: AFP)
 

Mars likely to have enough oxygen for life support

The new research was made possible by the discovery by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover of manganese oxides. (Photo: AFP)
 

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Foreigners married to Indians now eligible for OCI card: Government

In a notification, the ministry said a person, who is a foreign-origin spouse of a citizen of India or of an OCI cardholder, and who fulfil the laid down conditions shall be eligible to apply for registration as OCI card holder.

No smoke without cars: Will vehicle ban ease pollution?

Air pollution is an exponential concern and eco-activists are calling upon the state government to ban vehicles that are more than 15 years old.

Guest column: Issuing ‘fitness certificate’ needs rigorous process

Everyone is aware that the air quality is worsening in the city due to vehicular and industrial pollution and the dust.

Bengaluru: How much will you pay? Supreme Court asks 'polluter' Graphite India Ltd

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked GIL to report by October 29, the next date of hearing, as to how much the company will pay as compensation to the residents for polluting the area.

Ain’t done yet: BBMP to Karnataka High Court on filling up potholes

The court stated that it had expected that the civic body would have declared that there are zero potholes in the city.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham