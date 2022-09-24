Rise in groundwater level in Telangana highest in India

The rise in the water levels was attributed to the state government’s efforts such as the restoration of more than 27,472 tanks under Mission Kakatiya, lifting of water through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and filling of MI tanks at regular intervals by linking with major and medium projects and construction of artificial recharge structures such as check dams, percolation tanks and recharge shafts. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: The state has experienced an average increase of 4.26 metres in the groundwater level in the last seven years, according to an irrigation and command area development (I&CAD) department release here on Friday.

The report, released by special chief secretary, I&CAD, Rajat Kumar said the groundwater levels rose in 83 per cent mandals, which was the highest in the country.

The total extractable groundwater availability stood at 680 thousand million cubic metres, which was more than twice the water allocation to Telangana state in the Krishna basin. This year there has been an eight per cent reduction in groundwater extraction as compared to 2020, as a result of improved irrigation and rainfall.

The report also said that the state’s contribution to the extractable groundwater resources had increased from 3.5 % in 2014 to 4.8% this year.

The resultant rise in the water levels was attributed to the state government’s efforts such as the restoration of more than 27,472 tanks under Mission Kakatiya, lifting of water through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and filling of MI tanks at regular intervals by linking with major and medium projects and construction of artificial recharge structures such as check dams, percolation tanks and recharge shafts.

Also, a sub-committee consisting of officials from groundwater, industries, agriculture, and panchayat raj departments was constituted to recommend specific measures for optimal use of groundwater resources so as to help farmers.